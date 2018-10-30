30 ottobre 2018- 18:03 Reveal Data Signs Software Agreement With KPMG To Provide Forensic Software

- - Agreement provides a cost-effective solution to support case work and preliminary data set reviews

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Data has signed an agreement with KPMG UK to deploy its eDiscovery software as part of the business advisory firm's investigation and eDiscovery support services.

The software will be used by KPMG's Forensic Technology practice for data processing, domain parsing, full metadata extraction, concept analysis and data clustering. It will assist with early case assessments and eDiscovery and investigative reviews across their client base.

The technology will provide an alternative review and hosting capability for KPMG's clients and is hosted on a secure cloud server. It can support digital forensic investigations, information governance, email migration, privacy and data remediation services.

Wendell Jisa, Chief Executive Officer, Reveal Data, said: "Our relationship with KPMG is an important development that clients across all sectors will benefit from on a global scale. It will allow clients to access their data in twenty-one regions worldwide and combines the best consultants with one of the most progressive software models in the market."

Darren Pauling, Managing Director of Forensic Technology at KPMG UK, said: "We maintain a range of software capabilities to ensure that our clients have access to a complete suite of software tools that fits all budgets and scale of investigations. As more businesses explore their options in this field, our relationship with Reveal Data will provide a cost-effective and powerful solution to the market."

About Reveal DataReveal Data is building a more flexible e-discovery solution. Reveal's review platform, available in both a SaaS environment and on-prem, combines user-informed features into a faster, more nimble review experience, and provides channel partners the ability to scale to their client's needs faster than any other industry application. Reveal is used by legal service providers and agencies, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents.

About KPMGKPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership, operates from 22 offices across the UK with approximately 13,500 partners and staff. The UK firm recorded a revenue of £2.07 billion in the year ended 30 September 2016. KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. It operates in 152 countries and has 189,000 professionals working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.