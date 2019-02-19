19 febbraio 2019- 18:15 RevitaLash® Cosmetics Names Lori Jacobus as Company President

- VENTURA, California, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, the leading Physician developed lash and brow brand, announces the appointment of Lori Jacobus as President. Jacobus – who brings more than 30 years of experience to the role – has served as Chief Marketing Officer at RevitaLash Cosmetics since 2017, spearheading the execution of a brand redesign with insight into the emerging lash and brow enhancement category, improving top and bottom line growth, and establishing RevitaLash Cosmetics as the top Physician developed luxury lash and brow beautification brand on the market.

"Our team is thrilled to announce Lori's naming as President," said Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., founder and CEO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "Her business acumen, vast experience, and proven track record in the industry makes her an invaluable asset. Her knowledge of sales and marketing, coupled with strategic category-specific experience, make Lori the perfect candidate to shape and realize a modern vision for our brand."

"I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity and am excited to continue to work alongside the team at RevitaLash Cosmetics," said Jacobus. "This brand has been a frontrunner in the lash and brow category, maintaining an impressive string of accomplishments through innovative products and longstanding charitable relationships. I look forward to continuing to shape the Global omni channel experience for our consumers, and the future of the brand."

Prior to arriving at RevitaLash, with strong beginnings in advertising, Jacobus founded IceBox, a full-service advertising and marketing agency. She led her team to successfully ready skincare brand StriVectin for acquisition, while simultaneously launching beauty brands Yes To Carrots and InCoco. Jacobus focused her brand-building experience to the Client side when she joined Murad Skincare as Chief Marketing Officer, where she again helped ready the company for acquisition to Unilever's prestige division.

About RevitaLash CosmeticsRevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in over 10,000 physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers in over 50 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653485/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Logo.jpg