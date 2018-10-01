REVOLVE Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Ferilli e il bacio a Margherita Buy: alla fine ci ha preso gusto
Spettacoli

Ferilli e il bacio a Margherita Buy: alla fine ci ha preso gusto

Filippine, una Borocay piÃ¹ sostenibile riapre ai turisti
Economia

Filippine, una Borocay piÃ¹ sostenibile riapre ai turisti

Corepla fa 20 anni, da riciclo plastica 2 miliardi di benefici
Economia

Corepla fa 20 anni, da riciclo plastica 2 miliardi di benefici

Loredana BertÃ©: "Sono folle, ma nella mia follia sono rock"
Spettacoli

Loredana BertÃ©: "Sono folle, ma nella mia follia sono rock"

Tg Sport, Sgarbi vuole comprare il Cervia di "Campioni"
Sport

Tg Sport, Sgarbi vuole comprare il Cervia di "Campioni"

Parigi, 60 metri di passerella in mezzo alla Senna per L'Oreal
Culture

Parigi, 60 metri di passerella in mezzo alla Senna per L'Oreal

Borsa Italiana, Fiorelli, Mail Boxes Etc: "I trend di crescita all'Elite Day"
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Fiorelli, Mail Boxes Etc: "I trend di crescita all'Elite Day"

Sabrina Ferilli sul bacio con Margherita Buy: "Secondo me c'ha preso gusto"
Spettacoli

Sabrina Ferilli sul bacio con Margherita Buy: "Secondo me c'ha preso gusto"

Diretto (Unagraco): task force di commercialisti per le start up
Economia

Diretto (Unagraco): task force di commercialisti per le start up

eCooltra, Marimon: â€œPer i cittadini romani app e scooter rinnovatiâ€
Economia

eCooltra, Marimon: â€œPer i cittadini romani app e scooter rinnovatiâ€

Scooter sharing elettrico, Pompili: â€œeCooltra al fianco dei cittadiniâ€
Economia

Scooter sharing elettrico, Pompili: â€œeCooltra al fianco dei cittadiniâ€

Borsa Italiana, Peyrano: Elite Day serve alle PMI per l'internazionalizzazione
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Peyrano: Elite Day serve alle PMI per l'internazionalizzazione

Bagno di folla per il ministro Salvini a Genova per la serata finale di 'Zena Fest'
Politica

Bagno di folla per il ministro Salvini a Genova per la serata finale di 'Zena Fest'

A Parigi parte il salone dell'auto, la Ferrari lancia la Monza Sp
Economia

A Parigi parte il salone dell'auto, la Ferrari lancia la Monza Sp

Maltempo, strade allagate nei comuni a Nord di Napoli, gravi disagi per i cittadini
Politica

Maltempo, strade allagate nei comuni a Nord di Napoli, gravi disagi per i cittadini

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "Oltre le aspettative il successo dell'Elite Day"
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "Oltre le aspettative il successo dell'Elite Day"

Manovra, Baldino (M5S): ''Investimenti per creare lavoro''
Politica

Manovra, Baldino (M5S): ''Investimenti per creare lavoro''

Rampi (Pd): ''Manifestazione di ieri dimostra che gran parte Paese si oppone a politiche Governo''
Politica

Rampi (Pd): ''Manifestazione di ieri dimostra che gran parte Paese si oppone a...

Manovra, Brunetta: ''Giudizio agenzie rating? Dio ci aiuti''
Politica

Manovra, Brunetta: ''Giudizio agenzie rating? Dio ci aiuti''

Vasto incendio a Capri, fiamme visibili da tutta l'isola
Cronache

Vasto incendio a Capri, fiamme visibili da tutta l'isola


REVOLVE Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as lead joint bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch will also act as joint bookrunning manager for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC will act as bookrunning managers for this offering and Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. will act as co-managers for this offering. 

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone at 1-866-718-1649; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact:Investor Relations1-562-282-4990  IR@revolve.com   

Media Contact:Kendall SargeantKendall.Sargeant@revolve.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720263/REVOLVE_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip E ora entra la star nella Casa

Grande Fratello Vip News

Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip
E ora entra la star nella Casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.