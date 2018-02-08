Rhapsody International Appoints Bill Patrizio President and CEO of Napster

- Patrizio brings to the role significant industry experience and strategic leadership in media and technology services, previously serving as the company's interim CEO. His leadership will support Napster's progress in embracing innovation, and delivering compelling products and services for consumers, its partners and the wider music industry.

"We're delighted to make Bill Napster's permanent CEO," said Rob Glaser and Jason Epstein, co-chairmen of Rhapsody International. "Last spring, Bill did a great job stepping in to lead Napster at a pivotal period. He has led a resurgence of the company in its new partner-oriented focus. Bill has a track record of resilience and operational success, and a passion for the industry that will lead Napster forward into its next phase of innovation and growth."

"Rhapsody and Napster are the vanguards and pioneers responsible for today's phenomenon that is the music streaming industry. It is a privilege to lead this company and define a path forward that allows us to continue to participate in the growth of music streaming and subscription services worldwide," said Mr. Patrizio. "The opportunity ahead to bring Napster's experience, superior technologies, and products to more businesses and consumers worldwide is immense. I look forward to building upon our progress to drive business growth and profitability."

Patrizio was appointed interim CEO of Napster in May 2017 to support the restructuring and repositioning of the company and to drive a new chapter of success as a global leader in streaming music services. In addition, Patrizio maintained his position at RealNetworks as president of consumer media. At RealNetworks, he was responsible for strategy and management of the company's media services and IP licensing business, new product development, growth and profitability.

Prior to joining RealNetworks, Patrizio was founder and managing director of Opaka Partners, a firm that supports private equity owners and management teams to design and execute strategies for growth and reinvention. Prior to that, he was CEO of Red Bee Media, a digital media software and broadcast services company based in the UK with operations in Europe, Asia and Australia. While at Red Bee, Patrizio successfully led a strategic turnaround of the business and delivered substantial improvement in revenue and profitability. The business, owned by Macquarie Capital, was purchased by Ericsson Communications in 2014. Patrizio has also held leadership positions at Technicolor as President of Broadcast Network Services, The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

