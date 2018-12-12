Ricoh Selects Vizetto for International Integration Into Their Interactive Whiteboard Solutions

Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Politica

Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
Politica

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum

T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"
Economia

T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"

Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"
Politica

Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"

Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"
Politica

Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"

Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''

Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo ragionevoli''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo...

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Politica

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Cronache

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Politica

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Cronache

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Spettacoli

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Politica

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
Politica

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa...

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Economia

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
Politica

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Politica

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Politica

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Spettacoli

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
Cronache

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010


Ricoh Selects Vizetto for International Integration Into Their Interactive Whiteboard Solutions

- Vizetto Inc. announces today the international bundling of Reactiv STAGE interactive presentation software into Ricoh's latest generation of interactive whiteboards.

Reactiv STAGE represents the evolution of presentation software, specifically geared toward the multi-touch conference boardroom and education markets. There are ~30 million global corporate boardrooms that have not yet adopted interactive whiteboard technology.

Ricoh's leading edge interactive whiteboards, bundled with Reactiv STAGE, offer an unparalleled value proposition that is set to accelerate adoption in this relatively nascent market.

"Ricoh's decision to internationally bundle Reactiv STAGE is a significant milestone and achievement for Vizetto," said Vizetto Director of Product Management & Marketing, Essa Qaqish. "We are excited that customers internationally will have access to a platform that was developed with innovated features that will simplify and enhance their workflow while saving time. This will allow customers to deliver a more powerful and engaging presentation that is interactive and collaborative. Reactiv STAGE will allow you to open any file natively, markup & ink documents, track and manage file revisions, manage additional displays, and arrange & compare any type of document or file with ease."

"Integrating Reactiv STAGE into our interactive whiteboards ensures that we are offering an extremely powerful presentation and collaboration solution for businesses and schools," said Mr. Yoshinori Sakaue, General Manager of the Digital Business Group of Ricoh. "We chose Vizetto because it rounds out our overall technology with leading edge software and a truly innovative user experience."

For further information, please visit http://www.vizetto.com

About Vizetto 

Vizetto develops innovative presentation and collaboration software that makes meetings more efficient and productive. Reactiv is optimized to give you the same handwriting experience as using a pen and paper. Vizetto hopes to address customer frustrations with existing presentation and whiteboard applications that will contribute to increased efficiencies in presentations, meetings, training, and teaching

About Ricoh 

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.

Media Contact:Essa Qaqish Director of Product Management & Marketing +1(905)766-0068 ext 228eqaqish@vizetto.com  


in evidenza
Juve, regina degli stipendi in A CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Sport

Juve, regina degli stipendi in A
CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.