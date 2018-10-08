Risen Energy accelerates expansion in Southeast Asia with signing of contract for 50MW PV facility in Vietnam

Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"

Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"
Politica

Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"

Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda

Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"
Politica

Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"

Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"
Sport

Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"

Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il decreto"
Politica

Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il...

Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"
Politica

Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"

Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"
Politica

Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"

Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del salvataggio
Politica

Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del...

Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"
Politica

Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"

Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che compriamo"
Politica

Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che...

Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"
Politica

Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"

Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"
Politica

Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"

Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"

Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"
Politica

Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"

Capone (UGL): "Lavoro deve essere al centro della prossima agenda europea"
Politica

Capone (UGL): "Lavoro deve essere al centro della prossima agenda europea"

Decreto Genova, Toti: "Fatto con il cuore? Auspico sia stato usato anche il cervello"
Politica

Decreto Genova, Toti: "Fatto con il cuore? Auspico sia stato usato anche il cervello"

Salvini: "Dietro spread potrebbero esserci speculatori alla Soros, non torneremo indietro"
Politica

Salvini: "Dietro spread potrebbero esserci speculatori alla Soros, non torneremo indietro"


Risen Energy accelerates expansion in Southeast Asia with signing of contract for 50MW PV facility in Vietnam

- The 50MW facility covered by this latest contract will be outfitted with 360W high-efficiency polycrystalline modules. In order to maximize the amount of power to be generated from the facility as well as the land utilization rate, Risen Energy plans to install and leverage two systems that will work in concert with each other, with 26MW of the payload deploying a tracking system whereby the solar panels move in line with the movement of the sun and the remaining 24MW using a fixed support structure, delivering an overall power generation solution designed to achieve maximum ROI.

The project is on schedule to be connected to the grid on June 30, 2019, with expected average annual power generation of 81,429MWh. The electricity made available by the project will be provided to EVN, the Vietnamese state grid.

Liu Dong, general manager of Risen Energy Vietnam, said, "Following an in-depth analysis of the Vietnamese market and an on-site investigation of the project, we selected the most comprehensive and best-performing power generation solutions given the project's particulars, including the tracking systems, with an eye to increasing the ROI, while positioning the facility to be one that can act as a demonstration model for future such tracking systems. As we look further down the road, we expect to work closely with high-quality companies, including Surya Prakash, delivering more professional and reliable PV power generation solutions to the market."

With a local office and a professional and efficiency-oriented project development team now in place in Vietnam, Risen Energy is confident in the orderly development of its prospects in the region. The Chinese PV maker foresees, by the end of this year, the total installation capacity of its projects in Vietnam, all of which have begun construction, reaching 160MW.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/752010/Risen_Energy_Vietnam.jpg


in evidenza
Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe Testimonial per Calzedonia

Costume

Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe
Testimonial per Calzedonia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.