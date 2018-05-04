Risen Energy deepens expansion outside of China by starting construction of first large-sale ground-mounted PV station in Nepal

Educazione stradale, Michelin lancia il progetto Live the Motion
Culture

Educazione stradale, Michelin lancia il progetto Live the Motion

Mattarella riceve la presidente lituana GrybauskaitÃ¨ al Quirinale
Politica

Mattarella riceve la presidente lituana GrybauskaitÃ¨ al Quirinale

Even when your head is in the clouds, we always protect you!
Economia

Even when your head is in the clouds, we always protect you!

Allegri, Il mio futuro? Sono legato alla Juve, qui sto benissimo
Politica

Allegri, Il mio futuro? Sono legato alla Juve, qui sto benissimo

Ecco come si allena la campionessa di nuoto Federica Pellegrini
Politica

Ecco come si allena la campionessa di nuoto Federica Pellegrini

Giro d'Italia, partita la 'corsa rosa', grande entusiasmo sulle strade di Gerusalemme
Politica

Giro d'Italia, partita la 'corsa rosa', grande entusiasmo sulle strade di Gerusalemme

Fiorello scherza con il rapper Sfera Ebbasta: "Anch'io sono un trappista"
Politica

Fiorello scherza con il rapper Sfera Ebbasta: "Anch'io sono un trappista"

"Cosa dirÃ  la gente", Iram Haq racconta in un film la sua storia
Cronache

"Cosa dirÃ  la gente", Iram Haq racconta in un film la sua storia

Appendino a Superga per commemorare il Grande Torino
Politica

Appendino a Superga per commemorare il Grande Torino

"Novantadue", al Piccolo Eliseo in scena Falcone e Borsellino
Spettacoli

"Novantadue", al Piccolo Eliseo in scena Falcone e Borsellino

Rifiuti, de Magistris: "Non c'Ã¨ emergenza, lavoriamo per rafforzare metodi e strutture"
Politica

Rifiuti, de Magistris: "Non c'Ã¨ emergenza, lavoriamo per rafforzare metodi e strutture"

Caporalato in Trentino, sette persone denunciate per 41 lavoratori in 'nero'
Politica

Caporalato in Trentino, sette persone denunciate per 41 lavoratori in 'nero'

Guerra per il Museo della pizza tra Napoli e New York, i pizzaioli napoletani: "La storia siamo noi"
Politica

Guerra per il Museo della pizza tra Napoli e New York, i pizzaioli napoletani: "La...

Aggressione (per errore) a Lamezia, arrestati ultras catanesi
Cronache

Aggressione (per errore) a Lamezia, arrestati ultras catanesi

Operazione 'Tifo Selvaggio', numerosi arresti tra gli ultras del Catania
Politica

Operazione 'Tifo Selvaggio', numerosi arresti tra gli ultras del Catania

Cinema, Academy degli Oscar espelle Bill Cosby e Roman Polanski
Spettacoli

Cinema, Academy degli Oscar espelle Bill Cosby e Roman Polanski

Gianni Morandi: "Io presidente del Consiglio? RiunirÃ² direzione nazionale cantanti e si vedrÃ "
Politica

Gianni Morandi: "Io presidente del Consiglio? RiunirÃ² direzione nazionale cantanti e...

Hawaii, le spettacolari immagini dell'eruzione di Kilauea
Cronache

Hawaii, le spettacolari immagini dell'eruzione di Kilauea

Non viene assunta perche' di colore, la denuncia di Fatima cittadina di Senigallia
Politica

Non viene assunta perche' di colore, la denuncia di Fatima cittadina di Senigallia

Olympique Marseille in finale Europa League, la gioia dei tifosi
Sport

Olympique Marseille in finale Europa League, la gioia dei tifosi

Risen Energy deepens expansion outside of China by starting construction of first large-sale ground-mounted PV station in Nepal

- Nepal energy minister Barshaman Pun, Nepal Electricity Authority executive Nutan Bhattrai, Risen Energy president Wang Hong jointly witnessed the initiation of a significant partnership between China and Nepal in terms of environmentally-friendly energy during the opening ceremony.

In addition to EPC and the follow-up adjustment and calibration upon completion of the project, Risen Energy will contribute high-efficiency 275W solar modules, which are both reliable and cost-efficient, to the project. The facility is scheduled to be put into operation by the end of this year, at which point it will be connected to the state grid and provide clean electricity to Kathmandu Valley during the daytime.

The Chinese provider has accelerated its expansion plans outside the home market, plans that have been in the making for years, by actively bidding on and participating in projects worldwide. In addition to enhancing its presence in Europe, the Americas and Australia, Risen Energy has expanded into countries along the One Belt, One Road route including Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the ASEAN countries. The PV provider has also been a key player in facilitating close partnerships in terms of clean energy between countries. To date, the company has 1,000 projects either under development or being delivered across the globe. The company is well on track to see the sum of its installations outside of China exceed 800MW by the end of this year.

Mr. Wang said: "In line with the One Belt, One Road initiative, we have made significant progress in the global market, thanks to our advanced PV manufacturing technologies and rich experience in overseas projects. As one of the key parts of the initiative, Nepal is an attractive market for us. Over the next seven years, Nepal, a country boasting abundant water resources, aims to achieve the goal of 17,000 megawatts of electricity generation, which is unlikely to be met via hydropower alone. Renewable energy methods including PV have become important supplements and Nepal is on the right track. Looking forward, we plan to invest in and develop more EPC projects in Nepal and across South Asia in a move to contribute to solving the local energy crisis and boosting China-Nepal cooperation in connection with new energy."

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686254/Risen_Nepal_plant.jpg

 

in evidenza
Grande Fratello, che baci in doccia Filippo-Lucia si scaldano Le foto

Spettacoli

Grande Fratello, che baci in doccia
Filippo-Lucia si scaldano Le foto

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.