Risen Energy's 40MW photovoltaic power station project in Kazakhstan connects to the grid

Preve, Riso Gallo: "Abbiamo chiuso un anno molto positivo"
Economia

Preve, Riso Gallo: "Abbiamo chiuso un anno molto positivo"

Ciafani, Legambiente:"SostenibilitÃ . L'OrÃ©al ha obbiettivi sfidanti"
Economia

Ciafani, Legambiente:"SostenibilitÃ . L'OrÃ©al ha obbiettivi sfidanti"

Brexit, Barnier: "Accordo di recesso unico strumento per garantire uscita ordinata"
Politica

Brexit, Barnier: "Accordo di recesso unico strumento per garantire uscita ordinata"

Salvini, interrotto durante suo intervento in Aula, risponde: "Non ho fretta"
Politica

Salvini, interrotto durante suo intervento in Aula, risponde: "Non ho fretta"

Brexit, Juncker: "Voto di ieri aumenta rischio 'no deal'"
Politica

Brexit, Juncker: "Voto di ieri aumenta rischio 'no deal'"

Brexit, l'esperto: May scommette che il parlamento cederÃ 
Politica

Brexit, l'esperto: May scommette che il parlamento cederÃ 

Un Rubens e un Raffaello all'asta da Sotheby's a New York
Politica

Un Rubens e un Raffaello all'asta da Sotheby's a New York

Bagarre in aula, M5s vs Fi: "Non dia lezione chi votÃ² che Ruby era nipote di Mubarak"
Politica

Bagarre in aula, M5s vs Fi: "Non dia lezione chi votÃ² che Ruby era nipote di Mubarak"

Brexit, Juncker: "Accordo di recesso non sarÃ  rinegoziato"
Politica

Brexit, Juncker: "Accordo di recesso non sarÃ  rinegoziato"

Sea Watch, Madia: "47 persone tenute come bestie" mormorii in aula, Salvini alza gli occhi al cielo
Politica

Sea Watch, Madia: "47 persone tenute come bestie" mormorii in aula, Salvini alza gli...

Salvini a Palazzotto (LeU): "Ero preoccupato, non mi era ancora arrivata una minaccia di denuncia"
Politica

Salvini a Palazzotto (LeU): "Ero preoccupato, non mi era ancora arrivata una minaccia...

Battibecco in aula durante Question Time con Salvini, Prestigiacomo richiamata da Fico
Politica

Battibecco in aula durante Question Time con Salvini, Prestigiacomo richiamata da Fico

Diciotti, Zingaretti: "Salvini non ricatti Paese solo perchÃ¨ Ã¨ potente, accertamento ci deve essere"
Politica

Diciotti, Zingaretti: "Salvini non ricatti Paese solo perchÃ¨ Ã¨ potente, accertamento...

Smog fuori controllo a Bangkok, centinaia di scuole chiuse
Politica

Smog fuori controllo a Bangkok, centinaia di scuole chiuse

Caso Diciotti, Conte: "Nessuna ripercussione su tenuta del governo"
Politica

Caso Diciotti, Conte: "Nessuna ripercussione su tenuta del governo"

Di Maio: "Primo furbetto del reddito di cittadinanza Ã¨ consigliere comunale PD di Monreale"
Politica

Di Maio: "Primo furbetto del reddito di cittadinanza Ã¨ consigliere comunale PD di...

UE, Savona: "Nostri interlocutori in scadenza mandato, non so se siano credibili"
Politica

UE, Savona: "Nostri interlocutori in scadenza mandato, non so se siano credibili"

Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri
Politica

Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri

Come si fanno i salvataggi in mare? Il video dell'Aeronautica
Cronache

Come si fanno i salvataggi in mare? Il video dell'Aeronautica

Conte: non appoggiamo Maduro ma non diamo investiture affrettate
Spettacoli

Conte: non appoggiamo Maduro ma non diamo investiture affrettate


Risen Energy's 40MW photovoltaic power station project in Kazakhstan connects to the grid

- NINGBO, China, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd. announced recently that its 40MW photovoltaic power station project in Kazakhstan has been formally connected to the grid. As the first privately-owned enterprise investing in the construction of photovoltaic power stations in Kazakhstan, the implementation of the project is of milestone significance for the solar panel maker's global roadmap.

The facility, located in Gulshat, Aktogay District, Karaganda Region of Kazakhstan, has selected 325W Poly 1500VDC polycrystalline modules for their ability to ensure the long-term and stable operation of the station to the maximum extent possible. With the successful grid connection, the power station is expected to generate 50 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, providing continuous clean power to local households.

In order to successfully achieve the construction of the power station in Kazakhstan, Risen Energy had to overcome a series of obstacles including the language barrier, cold weather, difficulty in assuring the needed supply of materials, power grid design, among other factors that hobbled the progress of the project. Thanks to the rich project experience accumulated by the overseas project development team over the years, the company prevailed by insisting on orderly construction despite the severe cold, ensuring the smooth completion of each aspect of the project.

Risen Hong Kong general manager Champion Yuan said, "The project held its groundbreaking ceremony in June 2018 and connected to the grid in December, fully reflecting the strength and efficiency of Risen Energy's workforce. As a result of designing and building the 40MW power plant, we have a comprehensive understanding of the market and regulatory environment in Kazakhstan. The replicable construction experience is expected to help overseas teams to better participate in the development of follow-up projects. We also hope to use this as an opportunity to help more Chinese brands effortlessly enter the Kazakhstan market, share in a piece of the pie, and contribute China's prowess across the sector to the cause of global green development."

Risen Energy, based on its globalization strategy, has already staked out other projects in Kazakhstan and will move on to the construction phase at a later stage. In the future, the emerging markets that are targeted by the One Belt, One Road initiative, the Chinese government's program to build trade routes along the ancient Silk Road, can expect to benefit from a continued effort to construct efficient and high-performing photovoltaic power stations, further stimulating the potential to develop and utilize clean energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814164/RISE_kazakhstan.jpg  

 


in evidenza
Psg, è maledizione per Neymar Frattura al piede e lungo stop

Sport

Psg, è maledizione per Neymar
Frattura al piede e lungo stop

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.