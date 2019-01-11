11 gennaio 2019- 16:45 Risen Energy's steadfast expansion to the global solar market

- One item of note within the report was that Chinese solar-panel maker Risen Energy was the integrator that came in third in terms of penetration in the Brazilian market, with a 24.6% score as an index of market reach within the country. The report further pointed out that module quality is the major consideration during a customer's selection process of a brand with 9.79% of Brazilian suppliers viewing Risen Energy as their preferred supplier.

In other positive news, Risen Energy inked a 50MW module supply contract with Vietnamese firm PNPHANOI on January 7, in line with and with the support of the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative and the Vietnamese government's Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan. Risen Energy will provide PNPHANOI with 50 MW modules for the Long Thanh 1 Solar Power Plant project.

Risen Energy is just one of the many Chinese PV solution makers that have been paying increasing attention to expansion outside of their home market for years. The fast-growing South American market, with Brazil serving as a representative example, is an area with huge potential, coupled with, it goes without saying, fierce competition.

Zhao Zelin, vice president of sales at Risen Energy, said: "To get a better understanding of the expectations of the Brazilian market, in August 2018, we brought a collection of high-precision modules including 72 polycrystalline, 72 monocrystalline PERC and 72 off-grid monocrystalline PERC modules to the 5th Enersolar + Brasil - International Fair of Technologies for Solar Energy and showcased them to customers. We have enhanced our brand awareness via a series of promotional events and campaigns, paving a solid foundation for subsequent partnerships. Based on a shipment target of over 100MW to Brazil for 2018 and orders on hand, we aim to provide the PV facilities across the country with more than 260 MW of modules this year, with an anticipated market share in the 15-20 percent range."