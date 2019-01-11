Trivelle, Conte: governo condivide idea rivedere autorizzazioni
Politica

"Rolling Stone", il nuovo singolo di AimaD girato a Milano
Spettacoli

Strage bus Avellino, assolto l'ad Autostrade, l'ira dei familiari
Cronache

Pitti, l'eleganza formale delle camicie Xacus
Economia

Luna, prima immagine panoramica dalla sonda cinese Chang'e 4
Scienza e tecnologia

Sfilano a Genova i gilet arancioni: "Rischi ambientali"
Cronache

Cannabis, Salvini: "Legalizzarla non Ã¨ nel contratto di Governo"
Politica

Strage viadotto, i familiari delle vittime: "Sono assassini, ci hanno tolto tutto"
Politica

Strage viadotto, l'Ad Autostrade Castellucci assolto, la lettura della sentenza
Politica

Salvini: "Baglioni? Oggi c'Ã¨ solo De AndrÃ©, non conosco altri"
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini: "Stiamo lavorando per estenderla anche ai lavoratori dipendenti"
Politica

UGL, Capone: "Una nuova sede per la difesa dei diritti dei lavoratori"
Politica

Lega, Durigon: "L'UGL a Milano mantiene stretta vicinanza ai cittadini"
Politica

Salvini al taglio del nastro della nuova sede UGL
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "A commissario Ue per le migrazioni ribadirÃ² politica dei porti chiusi"
Politica

De AndrÃ©, Fazio: "Ha tante scuole e piazze a lui dedicate che fa parte dell'arredo urbano"
Politica

De AndrÃ©, Dori Ghezzi: "Fabrizio era un ottimista, oggi parlerebbe d'amore"
Politica

Strage viadotto, assolto Castellucci, scoppia la protesta dei familiari delle vittime in tribunale
Politica

De AndrÃ©, il figlio Cristiano: "Oggi mi manca mio padre"
Politica

Sentenza Avellino, Salvini: "Qualcuno deve pagare"
Politica

Risen Energy's steadfast expansion to the global solar market

- One item of note within the report was that Chinese solar-panel maker Risen Energy was the integrator that came in third in terms of penetration in the Brazilian market, with a 24.6% score as an index of market reach within the country. The report further pointed out that module quality is the major consideration during a customer's selection process of a brand with 9.79% of Brazilian suppliers viewing Risen Energy as their preferred supplier. 

In other positive news, Risen Energy inked a 50MW module supply contract with Vietnamese firm PNPHANOI on January 7, in line with and with the support of the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative and the Vietnamese government's Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan. Risen Energy will provide PNPHANOI with 50 MW modules for the Long Thanh 1 Solar Power Plant project.

Risen Energy is just one of the many Chinese PV solution makers that have been paying increasing attention to expansion outside of their home market for years. The fast-growing South American market, with Brazil serving as a representative example, is an area with huge potential, coupled with, it goes without saying, fierce competition. 

Zhao Zelin, vice president of sales at Risen Energy, said: "To get a better understanding of the expectations of the Brazilian market, in August 2018, we brought a collection of high-precision modules including 72 polycrystalline, 72 monocrystalline PERC and 72 off-grid monocrystalline PERC modules to the 5th Enersolar + Brasil - International Fair of Technologies for Solar Energy and showcased them to customers. We have enhanced our brand awareness via a series of promotional events and campaigns, paving a solid foundation for subsequent partnerships. Based on a shipment target of over 100MW to Brazil for 2018 and orders on hand, we aim to provide the PV facilities across the country with more than 260 MW of modules this year, with an anticipated market share in the 15-20 percent range."


in evidenza
La Rai consolida il settore libri Nasce la nuova casa editrice

Culture

La Rai consolida il settore libri
Nasce la nuova casa editrice

