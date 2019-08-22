Risen Energy's USD 467 million high-efficiency heterojunction project in Ninghai, China commences construction

Governo, 5S cerca una maggioranza solida, Salvini tende la mano
Politica

Governo, 5S cerca una maggioranza solida, Salvini tende la mano

Salvini: no a giochini di palazzo, via maestra elezioni subito
Politica

Salvini: no a giochini di palazzo, via maestra elezioni subito

Salvini al Quirinale, colloquio durato mezz'ora circa
Politica

Salvini al Quirinale, colloquio durato mezz'ora circa

Uruguay, gruppo di vegani organizza veglia per mucche al macello
Politica

Uruguay, gruppo di vegani organizza veglia per mucche al macello

Governo, la riapertura di Salvini: "Di Maio ha lavorato bene"
Politica

Governo, la riapertura di Salvini: "Di Maio ha lavorato bene"

Salvini: un governo Pd-5S per consiglio dei ministri a Bibbiano?
Politica

Salvini: un governo Pd-5S per consiglio dei ministri a Bibbiano?

Migranti davanti centro detenzione in Messico: "vogliamo gli USA"
Politica

Migranti davanti centro detenzione in Messico: "vogliamo gli USA"

Di Maio detta le sue condizioni: i dieci punti irrinunciabili
Politica

Di Maio detta le sue condizioni: i dieci punti irrinunciabili

Di Maio:al lavoro per maggioranza solida che converga su 10 punti
Politica

Di Maio:al lavoro per maggioranza solida che converga su 10 punti

Il ritorno di La Qualunque con "Cetto c'Ã¨, senzadubbiamente"
Spettacoli

Il ritorno di La Qualunque con "Cetto c'Ã¨, senzadubbiamente"

Truffa a Ue per fondi all'agricoltura, 91 indagati in Nord Italia
Cronache

Truffa a Ue per fondi all'agricoltura, 91 indagati in Nord Italia

I leader politici con i fogli per gli appunti al Quirinale, con la Meloni appare uno smartphone
Politica

I leader politici con i fogli per gli appunti al Quirinale, con la Meloni appare uno...

Il giorno dei big al Quirinale, il racconto in 150 secondi
Politica

Il giorno dei big al Quirinale, il racconto in 150 secondi

Di Maio elenca i dieci obiettivi prioritari per l'Italia
Politica

Di Maio elenca i dieci obiettivi prioritari per l'Italia

Di Maio: "Non lasciamo nave affondare, avviate interlocuzioni per maggioranza stabile"
Politica

Di Maio: "Non lasciamo nave affondare, avviate interlocuzioni per maggioranza stabile"

Di Maio: "Elezioni sarebbero via piu' conveniente, ma ci hanno votato per cambiare l'Italia"
Politica

Di Maio: "Elezioni sarebbero via piu' conveniente, ma ci hanno votato per cambiare...

Di Maio: coraggio non e' di chi scappa non mollare mai proveremo fino alla fine
Politica

Di Maio: coraggio non e' di chi scappa non mollare mai proveremo fino alla fine

Di Maio: non lasciamo la nave affondare avviati colloqui per individuare maggioranza solida
Politica

Di Maio: non lasciamo la nave affondare avviati colloqui per individuare maggioranza...

Salvini apre ai 5 Stelle: "Via maestra e' il voto, ma ora alcuni no sembrano diventando sÃ¬"
Politica

Salvini apre ai 5 Stelle: "Via maestra e' il voto, ma ora alcuni no sembrano...

Il robonauta russo Fiodor lanciato con una Soyuz verso l'Iss
Scienza e tecnologia

Il robonauta russo Fiodor lanciato con una Soyuz verso l'Iss


Risen Energy's USD 467 million high-efficiency heterojunction project in Ninghai, China commences construction

- Wang Junhai, executive deputy county magistrate of Ninghai, said, "These projects are highly relevant to Ninghai's economic and social development and our future." Over recent years, Ninghai has enhanced its efforts in accelerating completion of the roadmap for the county's major projects in a move to lead the development across industries, increase investment in technology, optimize new construction in the county's urban and rural areas, improve the efficiency of services and reinforce the effectiveness of local government departments as well as provincial and state-level government authorities with oversight within the jurisdiction. This has been done by addressing challenges through innovation with the goal of demonstrating impressive results for the full year. The implementation of these projects will support Ninghai's focus on development based on quality." 

Risen Energy's new 137,000-square-meter high-efficiency heterojunction cell and module project is backed by an investment totaling 3.3 billion yuan (approx. US$467 million). The project, which includes the construction of fundamental support facilities used in the manufacturing of cells and modules complemented by the acquisition of production equipment, is scheduled to deliver 2.5GW in cells and 2.5GW in modules annually. Once completed in 2021, the project's manufacturing facility is forecast to generate sales revenue of 5 billion yuan (approx. US$710 million) when operating at full capacity.

Heterojunction technology offers several advantages that are key to the project, as it eliminates light and power degradation and delivers a good low temperature coefficient. Risen Energy's heterojunction cells promise a conversion efficiency of over 23%. In addition, the company is also improving its modules with half-cut, imbricate, double-glass and high-reflectivity backsheet, among other new technologies. The company manufactures heterojunction cells and modules with the high-efficiency bifacial heterojunction cell technology, allowing for the generation of electricity on both sides of the panel and providing investors with a 10-30% higher level of income from the power generated.   

Risen Energy president Xie Jian commented, "The new 2.5GW high-efficiency heterojunction project will play a key role in helping Risen Energy improve its capabilities in both technology development and smart manufacturing as well as in expanding its presence in the market. From now on, we will focus on a standards-based and efficient completion of the manufacturing facility fully in accordance with our plan while continuing to inject more human and material resources as needed. With the groundbreaking of the project, Risen Energy is bringing its technologies, manufacturing capacity and comprehensive strength to a new level. We believe that the completed facility will make a meaningful contribution to the regional economic development of Ninghai."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963380/Risen_Energy_Groundbreaking_ceremony.jpg  


in evidenza
Silvia Toffanin, addominali e lato b da urlo in vacanza in Francia. FOTO

Costume

Silvia Toffanin, addominali e lato b da urlo in vacanza in Francia. FOTO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.