Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli a natale"
Politica

Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL sicurezza e' disumano"
Politica

Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i senzatetto, speciale
Politica

Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale
Cronache

In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"
Spettacoli

Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio
Cronache

Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente
Politica

Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati
Politica

Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"
Politica

Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura
Culture

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"
Politica

Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo
Culture

Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes
Culture

Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 
Politica

Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa
Politica

Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio
Cronache

Rising Demand for GDPR-ready Healthcare Data Solution Provided by Eventi Telematici and Penta Security Systems

- SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, several regulatory laws enforcing data privacy – that require organizations to strengthen data protection -- have come into effect worldwide, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). In light of such regulations and recent data breach incidents, organizations worldwide have scurried to implement data protection measures. Minimizing the risk of sensitive data exposure has become a major focus for all industries, but especially healthcare.

Penta Security Systems Inc., a leader in cloud, IoT, and data security solutions and services, and Eventi Telematici, an Italian software solutions provider that develops and provides healthcare products and services to medical organizations internationally, have recently strengthened their strategic partnership to advance the growth potential for Eventi Telematici's newly catalogued on-premise version of its breast cancer data management solution, DataBreast, bundled with Penta Security's database encryption software for enhanced data protection.

DataBreast is an application used by breast cancer care centers to handle and monitor clinical cases, and compute quality-of-treatment indicators. Originally offered as Software-as-a-Service, DataBreast was upgraded to meet the latest GDPR-related demands through the addition of security features, and the new offering of an on-premise version for installation in the customer's infrastructure. The DataBreast offerings are equipped with MyDiamo, Penta Security's encryption solution for MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and Percona that offers granular security controls through column-specific encryption and access control. By allowing users to selectively encrypt sensitive table columns, MyDiamo minimizes performance overhead for data modification and retrieval.

The GDPR-ready package has been met with positive market feedback. Several hospitals in Italy have opted to deploy the new on-premise DataBreast application enhanced with Penta Security's encryption technology, with current users including Policlinico Umberto I, San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital, and San Filippo Neri Hospital in Rome. Through the deployment of the newly bundled DataBreast solution, the clinics are benefiting from the application's core patient data management functions, secured with Penta Security's encryption technology for data protection.

With both commercial and noncommercial licenses available, MyDiamo is an advanced, economical, and effective solution to securing open source database management systems. To find out more about MyDiamo, visit www.mydiamo.com.

About Penta Security

Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions and services. With over 20 years of IT security expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cyber security vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and APAC market share leader in the WAF industry. Driving innovations across encryption, authentication, and signature-free firewall detection technology, Penta Security's whole-system approach to security enables resilience in an era of hyper web integration and connectivity. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.


Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Ladispoli, protesta ambientalista

Jovanotti annulla il concerto
"Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

