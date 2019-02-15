Di Maio: interlocuzione con gilet gialli ma non con violenti
Politica

Teatro, 150 adolescenti in scena al Piccolo di Milano
Spettacoli

Ania e l'innovazione nella salute: pronti a rispondere al meglio
Economia

La Corte dei Conti: "Infrastrutture inadeguate pesano su Italia"
Politica

Donald Trump Ã¨ "in ottima salute" ma ora Ã¨ ufficialmente obeso
Politica

"Il mondo sulle spalle", Beppe Fiorello e la lotta per il lavoro
Spettacoli

Attentato in Kashmir, morti 41 militari indiani nell'attacco
Politica

Silvio Berlusconi: ogni tanto manderei a quel paese Salvini
Politica

Il futuro dei fondi sanitari integrativi passa anche per il web
Economia

In(s)contro, l'evento in Regione Piemonte per la lotta al bullismo
Politica

In arrivo il film di Breaking Bad, sarÃ  un sequel della serie tv
Cronache

Fondazione Attua, Maroni: autonomia sarÃ  un tema che discuteremo
Politica

Formula E Mexico City Intervista a AndrÃ© Lotterer, #36
Motori

Formula E Mexico City Intervista a Jean-Ã‰ric Vergne, #25
Motori

Inquinamento, Raggi: "Investito in Atac, presto nuovi autobus elettrici e a metano"
Politica

Mobilita sostenibile, il ministro Costa inaugura il Treno Verde di Fs e Legambiente. Lo speciale
Politica

A Roma seminario della Fondazione Attua sull'Europa che investe
Economia

Pittella: con Maroni presidente onorario Attua supera partiti
Politica

Borsa della Ricerca 2019 a Fisciano, aperta call per selezionare 15 Start Up
Politica

Farina, Ania:" Innovazione, Il buon senso ci dovrÃ  sempre guidare".
Economia

Rivian Announces $700M Investment Round Led By Amazon

- Starting with a clean sheet, Rivian has developed its vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The company's launch products, the R1T and R1S, deliver up to 400+ miles of range and provide an unmatched combination of performance, off-road capability and utility. These vehicles use the company's flexible skateboard platform and will be produced at Rivian's manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill., with customer deliveries expected to start in late 2020.

"This investment is an important milestone for Rivian and the shift to sustainable mobility," said RJ Scaringe, Rivian Founder and CEO. "Beyond simply eliminating compromises that exist around performance, capability and efficiency, we are working to drive innovation across the entire customer experience. Delivering on this vision requires the right partners, and we are excited to have Amazon with us on our journey to create products, technology and experiences that reset expectations of what is possible."

"We're inspired by Rivian's vision for the future of electric transportation," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. "RJ has built an impressive organization, with a product portfolio and technology to match. We're thrilled to invest in such an innovative company."

Rivian will remain an independent company. Amazon is leading the round, which includes participation from existing shareholders. Additional details about this investment are not being disclosed at this time.

About RivianRivian is developing vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world.  With a team of more than 750 people, Rivian has development centers in Plymouth, Mich.; San Jose, Calif.; Irvine, Calif; and Surrey, England; along with a 2.6-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill. Rivian will launch the R1T and R1S in the US in late 2020, with introduction to other global geographies starting in 2021. Rivian is now accepting preorders on its R1T and R1S. More information is available at www.rivian.com.

 


Calciomercato, è assalto a Suso Gattuso, messaggio al Milan

Milan News

Calciomercato, è assalto a Suso
Gattuso, messaggio al Milan

