RMS Automotive Signs Three-year Contract Extension With Mazda Motors UK

Backstage, Mondiali e vitalizi
Politica

Backstage, Mondiali e vitalizi

Francia, per la Bastiglia e i Mondiali dispiegati 110.000 agenti
Politica

Francia, per la Bastiglia e i Mondiali dispiegati 110.000 agenti

Manifestanti anti-Trump su Regent Street, c'Ã¨ anche il sosia
Politica

Manifestanti anti-Trump su Regent Street, c'Ã¨ anche il sosia

Ilva, Tajani: "Chiuderla Ã¨ una follia del clown Grillo"
Politica

Ilva, Tajani: "Chiuderla Ã¨ una follia del clown Grillo"

Trump ricevuto al Castello di Windsor dalla regina Elisabetta II
Politica

Trump ricevuto al Castello di Windsor dalla regina Elisabetta II

Concerto Roger Waters a Roma, i preparativi al Circo Massimo
Politica

Concerto Roger Waters a Roma, i preparativi al Circo Massimo

Zingaretti: "Se cresce Lazio e' bene per tutta l'Italia"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Se cresce Lazio e' bene per tutta l'Italia"

In Indonesia fustigata pubblicamente coppia di omosessuali
Politica

In Indonesia fustigata pubblicamente coppia di omosessuali

Il futuro dei robot? Ce lo spiega l'umanoide Sophia
Politica

Il futuro dei robot? Ce lo spiega l'umanoide Sophia

Trump: intervista al Sun? Fake News, non ho criticato May
Politica

Trump: intervista al Sun? Fake News, non ho criticato May

May: accordo di libero scambio Usa-Gb; Trump: ok strategia Brexit
Politica

May: accordo di libero scambio Usa-Gb; Trump: ok strategia Brexit

Mondiali, Macron: tutta la Francia con i Bleus domenica
Sport

Mondiali, Macron: tutta la Francia con i Bleus domenica

L'enigma di Ponte Milvio: emerge edificio di lusso del IV secolo
Culture

L'enigma di Ponte Milvio: emerge edificio di lusso del IV secolo

Conti pubblici, Tria: "Non ci sarÃ  manovra correttiva nel 2018"
Politica

Conti pubblici, Tria: "Non ci sarÃ  manovra correttiva nel 2018"

Tria: "Non considero 'cigni neri' altrimenti non uscirei di casa"
Politica

Tria: "Non considero 'cigni neri' altrimenti non uscirei di casa"

Brexit, in decine di migliaia manifestano a Londra contro Trump
Politica

Brexit, in decine di migliaia manifestano a Londra contro Trump

La rivoluzione del Gusto, a Napoli ultima tappa del tour del bio
Cronache

La rivoluzione del Gusto, a Napoli ultima tappa del tour del bio

Contrabbando sigarette, l'iniziativa di Intelleget e BAT Italia, lo speciale
Politica

Contrabbando sigarette, l'iniziativa di Intelleget e BAT Italia, lo speciale

E' ufficiale: Antonio Conte esonerato dal Chelsea
Sport

E' ufficiale: Antonio Conte esonerato dal Chelsea

Melania Trump in completo bianco viene ricevuta con Trump dalla Regina Elisabetta
Politica

Melania Trump in completo bianco viene ricevuta con Trump dalla Regina Elisabetta


RMS Automotive Signs Three-year Contract Extension With Mazda Motors UK

- The long-term commitment to remarketing innovation and leadership sets a partnership milestone of 14 years in total. 

RMS Automotive, a leading provider of vehicle inventory management solutions and remarketing platforms, bolstered its partnership with Mazda Motors UK recently with a new three year contract extension agreement, setting the tone for celebrations of their 14 year partnership.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716606/Mazda_Portal.jpg )

RMS introduced an online wholesale re-marketing platform in 2007, which enabled Mazda to maintain and control visibility across the entire vehicle range, as well as making better decisions helping Mazda to improve the value of remarketing through shorter time, increased residuals, and reduced depreciation costs - all in a reliable, easy-to-use interface.

To continue supporting Mazda's strategic growth plan, RMS moved from data-driven model to an experience-focused solution. Users enjoy flexible bidding, purchase and delivery options via multi-channel re-marketing. The robust system can monitor activities in real-time, access historical data and VIN based vehicle details.

"RMS Automotive brings enormous value to our used car remarketing operations. We have enjoyed great success throughout the duration of our relationship and their continued commitment to innovation and assisting Mazda achieve our goals was instrumental in our decision to continue our long term collaboration" - says Steve Tomlinson, Head of Fleet Operations, Mazda Motors UK.

The enhanced web-portal for dealers optimizes the customer experience making it available on any device, anytime and anywhere.

"The new portal aims to create a truly positive user experience that is personal, compelling and memorable based on an understanding of end customers. It's our commitment to lead the clients towards innovation and success simultaneously meeting their needs." - says Sebastian Fuchs, RMS Automotive's Senior Sales and Marketing Director, Europe.

For more information visit www.rmsautomotive.eu

Media contact

Rituparna Jana

+49-1622562797

Rituparna.jana@coxautoinc.com


in evidenza
Iannone: "Sesso con Belen? Non è mai abbastanza e..."

GOSSIP E GALLERY VIP

Iannone: "Sesso con Belen?
Non è mai abbastanza e..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.