Roaring Success at 2018 NAIAS Heralds New Chapter for GAC Motor

31 gennaio 2018- 11:37

- DETROIT, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, China's fastest-growing automaker, is celebrating the conclusion of its 4th appearance at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, where its smash hit line-up including the GA4 sedan and Enverge concept car have garnered rave reviews and generated massive buzz and anticipation for the company's plans to expand into the North American market by 2019.

The company has received significant attention from media and professional audiences, including Hong Lei, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Chicago; Rick Snyder, Governor of State of Michigan; Brenda Lawrence, Member of US Congress and Ryan LaFontaine, Chairman of 2018 NAIAS, who visited GAC Motor's booth and learned about major breakthroughs the company has achieved in the past year.

"GAC is currently gearing up to enter the US market by 2019. They are courageous when facing all the harsh challenges, visionary when making their plan, and proactive when stepping towards the global market, which has earned the admiration of their peer companies in the US," said Ryan LaFontaine, Chairman of 2018 NAIAS, at the press conference. "We are optimistic about GAC's market potential in the US and are looking forward to seeing their vehicles on our roads."

GAC Motor's press conference at 2018 NAIAS was attended by nearly 500 guests as well as leading media and was reported by more than 650 general and industry media outlets worldwide, including Forbes, BBC, CNBC and more, who've published over 2,000 news stories and in-depth features to reach an audience of 1 billion people. They named GAC Motor as the most surprising brand at the NAIAS.

Senior executives from top global suppliers including Continental, Aptiv, Valeo, Faurecia, ZF TRW, Nexteer and Michelin expressed recognition and full support for GAC Motor's key steps towards global outreach upon entry into the U.S. market in 2019, as well as their hope to further strengthen the cooperative relationships with the company.

Florent Menegaux, Chief Operating Officer at Michelin, invited GAC Motor to join the 2nd MOVIN' ON global sustainable mobility summit in 2019 and visit the Michelin LDX Research and Development Center in France.

Auto dealers present congratulated GAC Motor on achieving 500,000 in sales in 2017 and maintaining a strong growth over consecutive years and expressed hope to further strengthen the cooperative relationship with GAC Motor.

In addition to its activities at NAIAS, GAC Motor has taken concurrent steps to begin to introduce itself to North American consumers. During the auto show, advertisements for the company's star vehicles also appeared on the big screens in Times Square, with people noting the very cool designs of GAC Motor's vehicles in interviews and saying that they looked forward to seeing GAC Motor in the U.S. market.

"A world-class brand must meet three requirements: implement global product R&D, manufacturing and distribution; fully satisfy the global market demand and gain recognition from potential customers worldwide. This is exactly what GAC Motor strives to achieve," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor.

Going forward, GAC Motor will continue to execute its plans for expansion into North America. Following its first American R&D Center in Silicon Valley which went into operation in 2017, GAC Motor is planning two more - in Los Angeles and Detroit. Meanwhile, convinced of GAC Motor's successful display of high-quality products and innovative technologies, many American dealers have shown keen interest in creating partnerships with the company, which will also establish a sales company in North America in 2018 and participate in the annual convention of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) in the coming March.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

For more information, please visit:

Media Contact:

