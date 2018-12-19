19 dicembre 2018- 16:05 Robertshaw Completes Acquisition of CastFutura S.p.A

- "CastFutura is strategically important to Robertshaw as we expand our presence throughout Europe, the Middle East and Brazil. With the addition of CastFutura and their market leading combustion controls, we have created the most comprehensive portfolio of gas delivery products and systems for the appliance and commercial cooking and heating original equipment manufacturers," said Mark L. Balcunas, CEO and President of Robertshaw.

Marco Bonfigli, CEO of CastFutura commented, "CastFutura is excited to be joining the Robertshaw family and looks forward to the additional value our combined companies will create for our customers and their applications."

The acquisition by Robertshaw includes CastFutura's approximately 750 employees along with CastFutura's headquarters and engineering center in Terno D'Isola, Italy as well as operations in Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Italy and Brazil.

Robertshaw was advised on this transaction by Hogan Lovells. CastFutura was advised by William Blair (financial) and Accinni, Cartolano & Associati (legal).

About CastFutura S.p.A. Headquartered in Terno D'Isola, Italy, CastFutura's business serves primarily European, Middle Eastern and South American residential appliance and heating customers. The company has market leading positions in burners, thermocouples, spark plugs, igniters and switch harnesses for cooktops and ovens, as well as ignition electrodes for various heating applications including standard and high-efficiency condensing boilers. For more information, visit www.castfutura.com.

About Robertshaw Robertshaw is a global design, engineering and manufacturing company that sells mission-critical energy regulation and flow control components for large appliances and leverages its portfolio and technology into adjacent markets and after sales channels. Primary applications include controls for clothes washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, electric and gas cooking, ice makers, fluid dispensing, storage water heaters, gas valves for space/central heating, and automotive/off road temperature and fluid controls. For more information, visit www.robertshaw.com.

