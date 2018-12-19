Germania a caccia di lavoratori allenta regole sull'immigrazione
Di Varese il piÃ¹ antico al mondo tra i grandi dinosauri carnivori
Manovra, niente procedura infrazione. Conte: non traditi italiani
"Vasco e Viola", corto di Muccino: speranza grazie alla ricerca
Gli ottoni e il folosofo Occam: concerto in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Brexit, Ue adotta misure in caso di assenza di accordo
"Stupida donna", bufera su Corbyn per l'insulto contro May
Fontana: 2019, mi aspetto miglioramenti nel servizio ferroviario
All'Eliseo "Miseria e nobiltÃ ", Lello Arena: un testo universale
Poste Italiane consegna le letterine dei bambini a Babbo Natale
Gli auguri dell'astronauta Nespoli ai "colleghi" dell'Esercito
Torna a Milano per Natale Alis Christmas Gala
Infografica - Ecco come sarÃ  il nuovo ponte di Genova
Video con sottotitoli - Conte: â€œReddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno nei tempi previstiâ€
Manovra, Dombrovskis: sforzi Italia evitano per ora procedura
Furlan: "Non chiediamo la patrimoniale, meno tasse in buste paga"
Pereira, Teatro alla Scala: "Contento di raddoppiare il concerto di natale"
Fasolis, Teatro alla Scala: "L' Ave Verum di Mozart, pochi minuti di paradiso"
Global compact, Di Stefano (Casapound): ''Vogliamo parole chiare da Salvini''
Robertshaw Completes Acquisition of CastFutura S.p.A

- "CastFutura is strategically important to Robertshaw as we expand our presence throughout Europe, the Middle East and Brazil. With the addition of CastFutura and their market leading combustion controls, we have created the most comprehensive portfolio of gas delivery products and systems for the appliance and commercial cooking and heating original equipment manufacturers," said Mark L. Balcunas, CEO and President of Robertshaw.

Marco Bonfigli, CEO of CastFutura commented, "CastFutura is excited to be joining the Robertshaw family and looks forward to the additional value our combined companies will create for our customers and their applications."

The acquisition by Robertshaw includes CastFutura's approximately 750 employees along with CastFutura's headquarters and engineering center in Terno D'Isola, Italy as well as operations in Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Italy and Brazil.

Robertshaw was advised on this transaction by Hogan Lovells.  CastFutura was advised by William Blair (financial) and Accinni, Cartolano & Associati (legal).

About CastFutura S.p.A. Headquartered in Terno D'Isola, Italy, CastFutura's business serves primarily European, Middle Eastern and South American residential appliance and heating customers. The company has market leading positions in burners, thermocouples, spark plugs, igniters and switch harnesses for cooktops and ovens, as well as ignition electrodes for various heating applications including standard and high-efficiency condensing boilers. For more information, visit www.castfutura.com.  

About Robertshaw Robertshaw is a global design, engineering and manufacturing company that sells mission-critical energy regulation and flow control components for large appliances and leverages its portfolio and technology into adjacent markets and after sales channels. Primary applications include controls for clothes washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, electric and gas cooking, ice makers, fluid dispensing, storage water heaters, gas valves for space/central heating, and automotive/off road temperature and fluid controls. For more information, visit www.robertshaw.com.

Contact: Andy Culver, andy.culver@robertshaw.com, +1 630.260.3031

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774970/Robertshaw_Logo.jpg


