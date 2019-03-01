Schivardi (Luiss): P.A e dimensione imprese bloccano la crescita
Schivardi (Luiss): P.A e dimensione imprese bloccano la crescita

Lavoro: disoccupazione ferma, ma per giovani sale al 33%

Il Carnevale di Rio de Janeiro nell'era di Bolsonaro

Sale cinema Roma, Raggi: "7mln per progetti di riqualificazione"

Al via il coloratissimo Carnevale di Colonia

"La mia seconda volta", film per i giovani: attenti alle droghe

Governo, Grasso: "Frutto di un contratto, andrÃ  avanti finchÃ¨ c'Ã¨ convenienza"

GalÃ pagos, liberate 155 tartarughe giganti nell'isola di Santa Fe

Gb, completato il restauro del "Caravaggio mancante"

L'ultimo video dell'alpinista Daniele Nardi: "C'Ã¨ tanta neve, noi aspettiamo"

Divina Commedia Opera Musical, il trailer

Divina Commedia Opera Musical, le immagini del backstage

Primarie, Boschi: "Non ho visto confronto tv ma ho scelto Giachetti"

Peugeot al Transpotec Logitec2019

Alpitour rinnova i Bravo Club: il villaggio come esperienza

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo

Meloni in Usa: "ParteciperÃ² al Cpac dei Conservatori con Trump, io unica invitata...

Meloni a New York sulla Tav: "Vista da qui discussione Tav sembra ancora piu' surreale"

Boschi: "Rinvio a giudizio Laura Bovoli? Processi si fanno in tribunale non nei talk show"


Robi and YABX Collaborate to Facilitate Financing for Smartphones in Bangladesh

- Robi, the leading digital services provider in Bangladesh, and YABX, a fintech company incubated by Comviva, have partnered to facilitate financing for smartphones for Robi's customers in Bangladesh.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829150/Robi_YABX_Bangladesh.jpg )

In this regard, Robi's Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed and YABX's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rajat Dayal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Mobile World Congress 2019, in Barcelona, on behalf of their respective organizations.

Within one year of launching 4.5G service, Robi has created the largest 4.5G network in Bangladesh. YABX, on the other hand, provides the technology to underwrite smartphone financing for customers in the emerging markets.

In doing so, the company builds customer profiles from tens of thousands of data points, using data from the mobile network. This, in turn, enables the customers to purchase their first smartphone. Therefore, it is believed that this partnership will make a significant difference in promoting digital lifestyle in the country.

In addition to this, YABX's state-of-the-art device impairment technology enables financial institutions to launch EMI plans while YABX manages the complete customer journey through digital channels, which includes acquisition, disbursals, collections, etc.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Robi Axiata Limited, said, "Average smartphone price, as percentage of Gross National Income (GNI) per capita for Bangladesh, is one of the highest in the region. This is a key challenge to smartphone penetration, which currently is one of the lowest in the region. We are confident that through this partnership with YABX, the high entry-cost barrier will be eliminated, which will help in driving smartphone adoption and reduce inequality in Bangladesh as per SDG goal. Moreover, this will add another feather to the Big Data analytics and Fin-tech initiatives of Robi."

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Dayal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, YABX, said, "Our collaboration with Robi is a part of the company's long-term strategy to enable digital micro-loans services in Bangladesh. Our partnership would facilitate the vision of affordable and convenient handset financing in Bangladesh. The main economic and social objectives of our partnership is to help the population of Bangladesh gain instant access to smartphones in an affordable and convenient manner, thus enhancing financial inclusion through digital inclusion."

For more details, please contact:Sundeep Mehta Sr. Manager Corporate Communicationspr@comviva.com


Dramma ictus per Luke Perry Ecco le ultime sulle sue condizioni

Ansia per 'Dylan' di Beverly Hills

Dramma ictus per Luke Perry
Ecco le ultime sulle sue condizioni

