Robocalls Skyrocket Globally, Growing 325% to 85 Billion Worldwide in 2018

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a...

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"


Robocalls Skyrocket Globally, Growing 325% to 85 Billion Worldwide in 2018

- SEATTLE and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As mobile leaders convene in Barcelona for this year's Mobile World Congress, Hiya has unveiled its first Global Robocall Radar Report, which estimates that global spam calls grew 325% to 85 billion worldwide. The data, based on analysis of more than 12 billion calls per month worldwide, concluded that while unwanted calls are indeed very prevalent in the United States where regulators have taken notice, they are also growing rapidly at a global level. Hiya's Global Robocall Radar found that Spain, the UK, Italy, France, Argentina and the United States top the list of countries hit the hardest by nuisance and fraudulent calls.

"As spam calls continue to skyrocket globally, the demand for protection from unwanted phone calls has increased drastically," said Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya. "By combining industry-leading call spam detection with a solution that ensures calls from legitimate businesses are properly identified, it's our mission to make sure everyone across the world can confidently answer their phone again."

With nearly 60 million monthly active users worldwide, Hiya protects consumers from unwanted calls in every country in the world. Global partnerships with carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and OEMs like Samsung have helped to elevate Hiya's leadership position for identifying nuisance and fraudulent calls. In 2018 alone, Hiya identified more than 1.3 billion calls as spam, blocking more than 425 million of them.

Phone Spam is a Growing Problem Worldwide

Hiya analyzes more than 12 billion mobile calls per month globally and then leverages its proprietary rule-based algorithm to identify these calls for consumers. Hiya's Global Robocall Radar is calculated by extrapolating the total number of unwanted robocalls detected among Hiya's user base as compared to the entire global population of mobile subscribers. In addition to observing that robocalls grew 325% to 85 billion in 2018, Hiya's first Global Robocall Radar found the following:

Top 10 Countries With the Biggest Phone Spam Problem

For the top 10 countries with the biggest spam problem, below is a breakdown of the percentage of incoming calls that are not "saved to contacts" and are identified as spam (Spam Rate), in addition to the average number of monthly spam calls per user.

1). Spain:

2). UK:

3). Italy:

4). France:

5). Argentina:

6). United States: 

7). Mexico:

8). Brazil:

9). Chile:

10). Australia:

Most Prevalent Spam "Campaigns" Worldwide:

To view Hiya's Global Robocall Radar report, which includes a country by country breakdown of the top unwanted call categories, top phone spam campaigns, and more, please click here.

To view Hiya's US specific version of the Robocall Radar report, please click here.

About HiyaHiya is revolutionizing the way people make and receive phone calls. With a mission to provide a better phone experience, Hiya Caller and Business Profiles provide users with important context, giving them the right information at the right time. Through analysis of more than 12 billion calls per month, Hiya protects nearly 60 million users from unwanted robo and spam calls globally. Hiya is available as a consumer app on Google Android and iPhone and is integrated into the phone experience for AT&T Call Protect, T-Mobile Name ID, ZTE Axon 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, the forthcoming Galaxy S10 and all A-Series and J-Series users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hiya.com.  


in evidenza
Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Dagli Oscar al web

Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni
A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.