Rockwood Capital adds Tara McCann and Injong Kim to Capital and Client Strategies Team

Polizia chiude Tabacchi, vendeva cannabis con thc troppo elevato
Cronache

Polizia chiude Tabacchi, vendeva cannabis con thc troppo elevato

Pitti, una vetrina sull'Europa per il marchio canadese Mackage
Economia

Pitti, una vetrina sull'Europa per il marchio canadese Mackage

Gyllenhaal in "Velvet Buzzsaw", tra arte, glamour e horror
Spettacoli

Gyllenhaal in "Velvet Buzzsaw", tra arte, glamour e horror

Trivelle, Conte: governo condivide idea rivedere autorizzazioni
Politica

Trivelle, Conte: governo condivide idea rivedere autorizzazioni

"Rolling Stone", il nuovo singolo di AimaD girato a Milano
Spettacoli

"Rolling Stone", il nuovo singolo di AimaD girato a Milano

Strage bus Avellino, assolto l'ad Autostrade, l'ira dei familiari
Cronache

Strage bus Avellino, assolto l'ad Autostrade, l'ira dei familiari

Pitti, l'eleganza formale delle camicie Xacus
Economia

Pitti, l'eleganza formale delle camicie Xacus

Luna, prima immagine panoramica dalla sonda cinese Chang'e 4
Scienza e tecnologia

Luna, prima immagine panoramica dalla sonda cinese Chang'e 4

Sfilano a Genova i gilet arancioni: "Rischi ambientali"
Cronache

Sfilano a Genova i gilet arancioni: "Rischi ambientali"

Cannabis, Salvini: "Legalizzarla non Ã¨ nel contratto di Governo"
Politica

Cannabis, Salvini: "Legalizzarla non Ã¨ nel contratto di Governo"

Strage viadotto, i familiari delle vittime: "Sono assassini, ci hanno tolto tutto"
Politica

Strage viadotto, i familiari delle vittime: "Sono assassini, ci hanno tolto tutto"

Strage viadotto, l'Ad Autostrade Castellucci assolto, la lettura della sentenza
Politica

Strage viadotto, l'Ad Autostrade Castellucci assolto, la lettura della sentenza

Salvini: "Baglioni? Oggi c'Ã¨ solo De AndrÃ©, non conosco altri"
Politica

Salvini: "Baglioni? Oggi c'Ã¨ solo De AndrÃ©, non conosco altri"

Flat tax, Salvini: "Stiamo lavorando per estenderla anche ai lavoratori dipendenti"
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini: "Stiamo lavorando per estenderla anche ai lavoratori dipendenti"

UGL, Capone: "Una nuova sede per la difesa dei diritti dei lavoratori"
Politica

UGL, Capone: "Una nuova sede per la difesa dei diritti dei lavoratori"

Lega, Durigon: "L'UGL a Milano mantiene stretta vicinanza ai cittadini"
Politica

Lega, Durigon: "L'UGL a Milano mantiene stretta vicinanza ai cittadini"

Salvini al taglio del nastro della nuova sede UGL
Politica

Salvini al taglio del nastro della nuova sede UGL

Migranti, Salvini: "A commissario Ue per le migrazioni ribadirÃ² politica dei porti chiusi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "A commissario Ue per le migrazioni ribadirÃ² politica dei porti chiusi"

De AndrÃ©, Fazio: "Ha tante scuole e piazze a lui dedicate che fa parte dell'arredo urbano"
Politica

De AndrÃ©, Fazio: "Ha tante scuole e piazze a lui dedicate che fa parte dell'arredo urbano"

De AndrÃ©, Dori Ghezzi: "Fabrizio era un ottimista, oggi parlerebbe d'amore"
Politica

De AndrÃ©, Dori Ghezzi: "Fabrizio era un ottimista, oggi parlerebbe d'amore"


Rockwood Capital adds Tara McCann and Injong Kim to Capital and Client Strategies Team

- Ms. McCann will manage Rockwood's client relations and fundraising initiatives on a global basis and will sit on the firm's Investment Strategy Committee.  Mr. Kim will focus on client relations and fundraising in Asia.  Ms. McCann and Mr. Kim will both be responsible for the development and execution of capital strategies and investment products for domestic and international investors.

Ms. McCann has over 20 years of experience in real estate finance.  Prior to joining Rockwood she held senior roles in strategy development, investor relations, acquisitions, and investment banking.  Most recently she was a Managing Director at USAA Real Estate where she led strategy development and capital raising for the firm's affiliate, Square Mile Capital. 

"We are delighted to welcome Tara to Rockwood," said Tyson Skillings, Managing Partner.  "Her leadership skills and deep industry experience, including capital raising, strategy development and transaction underwriting, make her ideally suited for this role."

Mr. Kim has over 11 years of experience in real estate finance.  Prior to joining Rockwood, Mr. Kim was a Senior Portfolio Manager for the National Pension Service of the Republic of Korea ("NPS") where he focused on global real estate investments and portfolio management. His responsibilities at NPS included direct investments, fund investments, joint ventures, co-investments and other private portfolio equity.

"We are very pleased that Injong has joined the team," said Walter Schmidt, Senior Managing Partner.  "We believe that we will benefit greatly from his expertise, investor mindset and relationships with real estate professionals all over the world."     

About Rockwood Capital

Rockwood Capital, LLC (Rockwood) is a real estate investment management firm founded in 1995 that provides equity capital combined with real estate operating expertise for the repositioning, recapitalization, development and redevelopment of residential, office, research and development, retail and hotel space in key markets throughout the United States.  Rockwood and its principals have invested on behalf of their clients approximately $28.9 billion of real estate through commingled funds and separate accounts.  Rockwood is a 76-person organization with offices in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, and Los Angeles, CA that manages a portfolio of approximately $3.6 billion of net equity value in approximately $7.1 billion of gross real estate value as of 9/30/2018.  Rockwood's investors include sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, funds of funds, high net worth individuals and family offices.

Contact:Caroline LuzOwen Blicksilver Public Relations, Inc.203-656-2829 caroline@blicksilverpr.com


in evidenza
La Rai consolida il settore libri Nasce la nuova casa editrice

Culture

La Rai consolida il settore libri
Nasce la nuova casa editrice

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.