Roka Announces Direct To Consumer E-Commerce In Europe

- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKA Sports Inc., the Austin, TX based performance multisport company, has announced the launch of its own direct to consumer e-commerce site and direct fulfillment in Europe. From its distribution center in the UK, ROKA will now be able to quickly ship products directly to consumers throughout Europe. Additionally, athletes throughout the UK and EU can take advantage of free and fast returns, with prepaid return labels provided in every box.

"This is a huge step forward for us as a brand," says ROKA CEO and Co-founder Rob Canales. "We've supported some of the best professional athletes in Europe since we started, and now can offer every multisport athlete in Europe the absolute best high performance optics and apparel. The demand for ROKA's innovative gear has been building throughout Europe—now we can satisfy that demand quickly and efficiently while remaining cost competitive."

Many of the top athletes in the world rely on ROKA's performance products including Dan Martin (Ireland), Javier Gómez Noya (Spain), Lucy Charles (England), and Vicky Holland (England). These top athletes home audiences can now take advantage of the same disruptive performance technologies from ROKA that they have chosen. These world-class athletes have taken ROKA equipment to the top step of the world championships, Olympic and Tour de France podium, and now every European athlete has access to the same world-beating gear.

By selling direct to consumer, ROKA is unconstrained by long lead times to secure floor space and the thin profit margins of the retail model. Those savings are passed along to the consumer, delivering innovative products directly from ROKA's UK warehouse. All ROKA products will be available in Euros and Pounds.

Supporting customers across 28 European countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the UK) you can now learn more about ROKA and place an order at eu.roka.com or uk.roka.com.

About ROKA

ROKA started in a garage in Austin, Texas with humble beginnings and laser-beam focus. ROKA's mission is to unlock human potential. To equip, empower, inspire and ignite. ROKA serves those who seek to redefine the standard, to push themselves to the limit – whatever and wherever that may be. Where there is an opportunity to innovate, to challenge the status quo, to disrupt a complacent or monopolistic market, ROKA is all in.

Since their launch in 2013, ROKA athletes have won over a dozen world titles and have been instrumental in the design and development of an unprecedented collection of patented and award-winning products. In 2016, ROKA was proud to send 18 athletes to the Rio Olympics, taking home Gold and Bronze.  In PyeongChang, ROKA continued the tradition, taking home Olympic Gold and Bronze in their Advanced Performance eyewear. 2018 has seen elite athletes around the globe in cycling, triathlon, running, speed skating, beach volleyball and off-road endurance events trusting ROKA eyewear for their most important performances on the biggest of stages.

With their debut eyewear collection in late 2016, ROKA set a new bar by making ultralight performance eyewear with zero compromise on style, and with a patented design for sunglasses that stay on your face even during the most extreme training and racing. Featuring a suite of the world's most advanced materials and patented technologies, ROKA's award-winning Ultralight Performance Eyewear delivers on their promise to create the finest technical equipment on the planet, full stop.

ROKA products are available worldwide at www.roka.com, uk.roka.com, eu.roka.com and through select retailers. Visit us online to learn more about our growing lines of premium performance eyewear. For new dealer inquiries, please email accounts@roka.com. Follow ROKA on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781266/MAGNUS_CORT_NIELSEN.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494829/ROKA_Logo.jpg

 


