Rolls Royce's Ghost Zenith Collection, the Pinnacle of a Timeless Masterpiece

L'italiano Luca Parmitano diventa il primo dj nello spazio
Scienza e tecnologia

L'italiano Luca Parmitano diventa il primo dj nello spazio

A Policoro il Jova Beach Party con la nuotatrice Benedetta Pilato
Spettacoli

A Policoro il Jova Beach Party con la nuotatrice Benedetta Pilato

Crollo Genova, il dolore dei parenti delle vittime: ora giustizia
Cronache

Crollo Genova, il dolore dei parenti delle vittime: ora giustizia

Open Arms: famiglia evacuata e portata in Italia con ok Viminale
Cronache

Open Arms: famiglia evacuata e portata in Italia con ok Viminale

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime
Cronache

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime

Pellegrinaggio islamici alla Mecca, l'impressionante time-lapse
Politica

Pellegrinaggio islamici alla Mecca, l'impressionante time-lapse

Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni
Politica

Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcuno ragiona di poltrone, no giochi di palazzo"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcuno ragiona di poltrone, no giochi di palazzo"

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai piÃ¹
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai piÃ¹

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata

Salvini a pranzo con Toti e Bucci: "Abbiamo parlato di Trofie"
Politica

Salvini a pranzo con Toti e Bucci: "Abbiamo parlato di Trofie"

Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia

Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi
Politica

Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi

Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi
Cronache

Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi

Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime

Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova
Politica

Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova

Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato
Politica

Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero
Politica

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme
Politica

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme


Rolls Royce's Ghost Zenith Collection, the Pinnacle of a Timeless Masterpiece

-

As Ghost approaches the end of its remarkable ten year tenure, the marque offers to collectors an extremely limited Zenith Collector's Edition of Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Collection of just 50 Zeniths will celebrate the timeless elegance of a nameplate that has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In true keeping with its name, the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car.

When production of Ghost began in 2009, patrons across the world were drawn to its elegant lines and dynamic offering and it quickly became, and remains to this day, the most successful Rolls-Royce motor car ever to be built, attracting a new group of young entrepreneurs to the marque. Indeed, the reduction in average age of a Rolls-Royce customer to around 43 is in part testament to Ghost's global success.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, "The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history."

These extraordinary motor cars, which represent the final opportunity to acquire this landmark, transformative luxury product, are currently being hand-crafted at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, an establishment recognised as the world's premiere Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence. The order books for this seminal Collection will close imminently.

To view the full press release, press contacts and media assets visit PressClub.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960524/Rolls_Royce_Ghost_Zenith.jpg     


in evidenza
Le ansie degli italiani in ferie Il 71% teme rapine in casa

Costume

Le ansie degli italiani in ferie
Il 71% teme rapine in casa

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.