Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 giugno
Meteo

Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"
Politica

Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"
Politica

Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"
Politica

Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"
Politica

Grasso a colleghi Anm: "Vi rispetto piu' di quanto voi rispettate me", e cita Pasolini
Politica

Bufera Procure, Grasso annuncia dimissioni da presidente Anm
Politica

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 17 giugno
Cronache

Salute, il futuro della Radiomica nel forum di Palermo
Cronache

Reddito di cittadinanza, Meloni: "Di Maio dica quanti condannati lo ricevono invece di nascondersi"
Politica

Lacrime e accuse di Amanda Knox: Guede uccise Meredith
Politica

Addio al regista Franco Zeffirelli, aveva 96 anni
Culture

Sea Watch, Salvini litiga con giornalista: "Lei fa politica? Ai comizi del Pd non rispondo..."
Politica

Toti, Salvini: "Il 6 luglio non andrÃ² al Teatro Brancaccio, non vado a iniziative di altri partiti"
Politica

Salvini cerca un posto per fare selfie con la gente e dice: "Meglio sempre a destra"
Politica

Amanda Knox: dai media trattata da sporca e drogata puttana
Cronache

Il 6 Aprile l'applauso dell'aula del Senato per il maestro Franco Zeffirelli
Politica

Vasco: salire sul palco una guerra, sono un timido
Spettacoli

Amanda Knox: l'inchiesta contaminata, giuria corrotta
Cronache

La veritÃ  di Amanda Knox: "Rudy Guede il killer di Meredith"
Cronache

Rove At The Park Opens Doors to a Thrilling Lifestyle Experience in Dubai Parks and Resorts

- Rove At The Park has 579 comfortably sized rooms and interconnecting family rooms. Guests at Dubai Parks and Resorts can access more than 100 fun and adrenaline-packed rides and attractions spread across MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park as well as free access to themed zones at Riverland™ Dubai.

Paul Bridger, Corporate Director of Operations, Rove Hotels, said: "Guests love Rove Hotels for their central location, amenities, convenience and assured value, which have made the brand one of the most popular in the city. We are delighted to open Rove At The Park that offers a great getaway for Rovers."

"Dubai Parks and Resorts is a dynamic leisure destination that appeal to families, couples, and theme-park enthusiasts. Opening a second hotel is part of our strategy to have more than 1,300 keys at the destination by the second half of 2020," said Ahmed AlRayyes, Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer, DXB Entertainments, the company that owns Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Rove At The Park is only a half hour drive from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Guests can easily access several shopping and entertainment centres as well as the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

All rooms are designed to delight guests with a 48-inch interactive TV screen with a smart media hub and free wi-fi. The rooms have designer mattresses, pull-out beds for extra guests and a modern bathroom with power rain showers. The hotel offers smart services such as late check-out at 2pm, 24-hour gym, a pool and sun deck. The hotel has a 24-hour boutique convenience store, self-service laundromat and luggage store rooms. The Daily is an all-day hangout where guests can eat in or grab and go. 

There are five other hotels under the brand in Dubai including Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City, Rove Trade Centre and Rove Dubai Marina.

ContactKelly HomeASDA'A BCW+9714 4507600    kelly.home@bcw-global.com

 

 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923483/Rove_At_The_Park.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923484/Rove_At_The_Park.jpg


in evidenza
I giovani hanno paura delle donne La seduzione? Parte dai social

Costume

I giovani hanno paura delle donne
La seduzione? Parte dai social

