Musica, teatro, arte e fotografia a Rural Dimensions
Culture

A CinecittÃ  World anche Dante e Leonardo, cultura e divertimento
Cronache

The Crown 3 dal 17 novembre: mini trailer intrigante da Netflix
Spettacoli

Messico, Brad Pitt alla prima di C'era una volta a Hollywood
Spettacoli

Conte: nessuno pensi a una finanziaria senza piano per il Sud
Politica

Caos Hong Kong, di nuovo voli cancellati. Le proteste: "LibertÃ "
Politica

Ocean Viking, salvati altri 105: a bordo migranti diventano 356
Cronache

Zingaretti: ora battaglia politica, mi batterÃ² per unitÃ  Pd
Politica

Placido Domingo accusato di molestie sessuali.Il tenore: inesatto
Spettacoli

Conte: "Quando si lavora nell'interesse del Paese non conta il colore politico"
Politica

Hong Kong, nuova manifestazione all'aeroporto
Politica

Argentina, Macri perde le primarie: tracollo per borsa e peso
Politica

Sud, Conte: "Servono misure straordinarie, lo dico a futura memoria"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Nessuno pensi di farla senza piano straordinario per il sud"
Politica

Trolley e abbronzature, i parlamentari e le ferie interrotte
Politica

Sidney, accoltella donna poi viene arrestato per strada
Politica

Addio a Nadia Toffa, morta a 40 anni dopo battaglia col cancro
Spettacoli

Salvini: "Non c Ã¨ altra maggioranza. Si voti il prima possibile"
Politica

Trolley e abbronzature, i parlamentari e le ferie interrotte
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 14 agosto
Meteo

Royal Canadian Mint Continues Wildly Popular Bullion Series with Grizzly Theme on New 9999 Pure Silver Coin

-

"The Mint has a long history of showcasing its innovative collector and investment products at the World's Fair of Money, the most important annual gathering of numismatists and coin dealers in North America," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.  "By announcing our Grizzly pure silver Predator Series bullion coin at this forum, we are giving customers yet another exciting way to discover the purity, quality and security behind all of our industry-leading bullion coins."

The 2019-dated "Grizzly" is the fourth 1 oz., 99.99% pure silver bullion coin from the Mint's "Predator" series.  This coin reverse design features the dynamic engraving of a lunging Grizzly, contrasted against a background of precise radial lines.  Mint engravers have brought artist Emily Damstra's design to life with finishes that accent the details and animation of the Grizzly.  The reverse also features our well-known micro-engraved maple leaf security feature.

The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, created in 2003 by Canadian portrait artist Susanna Blunt.   

This new silver bullion coin will soon be available through the Mint's extensive network of bullion distributors.

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world's major issuers of bullion coins, the Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public.  Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order Royal Canadian Mint bullion coins.

Coin images are available here.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca


