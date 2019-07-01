Oliver Stone: prima o poi dovrÃ² fare un film su Trump
Spettacoli

Italia e Israele lanceranno Shalom, nuovo satellite iperspettrale
Scienza e tecnologia

Nomine Ue, non si trova l'accordo, si rimanda a martedÃ¬
Politica

Private equity, Castiglioni (HAT):protagonisti economia nazionale
Economia

Progetto Pan, Ranieri (E-Distribuzione): un modello da esportare
Cronache

Sea Watch, Carola Rackete a Agrigento: "Siamo al tuo fianco"
Cronache

"Jumanji: The Next Level": torna il gruppo ma cambia il gioco
Spettacoli

Progetto Pan, parte in Puglia la rete elettrica del futuro
Cronache

Terna protagonista del 40esimo Premio Ischia di giornalismo
Cronache

Migranti, Mattarella: abbassare i toni, fenomeno va gestito da Ue
Politica

Ladies in black, a Taormina si sorride su amicizia e immigrazione
Spettacoli

Sea Watch 3, la capitana Carola Rackete interrogata ad Agrigento
Cronache

Favino: dopo Buscetta e Craxi, ora giro con la banda di Muccino
Spettacoli

"Sfusi", continua la campagna di NaturaSÃ¬ per il Plastic Free
Cronache

Nastri d'argento, trionfo Bellocchio e Favino con "Il traditore"
Spettacoli

Tragedia a Venezia, barca urta una briccola: morta una 12enne
Cronache

"Bond 25", le prime immagini di Daniel Craig sul set a Londra
Spettacoli

A Foglietta il Nastro per ruolo drammatico, poi torna da Verdone
Spettacoli

Lavoro, maggio record: disoccupazione al 9,9%, ai minimi dal 2012
Economia

Ad Hong Kong i manifestanti tentano irruzione in Parlamento
Politica

Royal Canadian Mint Honours Newfoundland and Labrador's Symbol of Remembrance With a Forget-me-not Silver Coin

- "I am honoured to host the ceremony for the unveiling of the Royal Canadian Mint's silver Forget-me-not commemorative coin," said the Lieutenant Governor.  "Featuring the caribou, the Royal Newfoundland Regiment's emblem, as well as the forget-me-not flower, which holds special meaning for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and is worn in remembrance of those soldiers who served in the Great War, this coin is sincerely appreciated."

"The Mint is proud to have recognized the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment on previous coins commemorating the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel, which gave rise to the tradition of first observing Memorial day every July 1st in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.  "Today, we are pleased to add a coin dedicated to the forget-me-not, the province's unique  symbol of remembrance, which pays respect to all the men and women who risked or gave their lives in defence of our values in the Great War, and continue to do so today."

Canadian artist Derek C. Wicks designed this 99.99% pure silver coin that features a trail of forget-me-not flowers flowing along rugged coastline and surrounding the caribou emblem of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. The caribou symbolically faces east towards Beaumont-Hamel, in tribute to the tragic battle of July 1, 1916, which is remembered every year across Newfoundland and Labrador. The obverse features a laser-engraved pattern of forget-me-nots and the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Forget-me-not has a limited mintage of 5,000 and retails for $99.95 and may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. The coin is also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.  

Images of this coin are available at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rjavk5z97phs1iu/AACfc4l3k2_w3rJztwoK-G-Ca?dl=0

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, media are asked to contact:

Alison CrawfordDirector, Communications and Public AffairsTelephone: +1-(613)-769-4048crawforda@mint.ca


