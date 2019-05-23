Royal Canadian Mint Silver Coin Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Plastic Ono Band's Give Peace a Chance

Europee, nel Regno Unito Brexit Party verso il boom di consensi
Politica

Europee, nel Regno Unito Brexit Party verso il boom di consensi

"Stop It!", boom tra le giapponesi della app anti-palpeggiatori
Scienza e tecnologia

"Stop It!", boom tra le giapponesi della app anti-palpeggiatori

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Maria Patrizia Grieco, Enel
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Maria Patrizia Grieco, Enel

Camerun, l'idea di Manka per l'agricoltura premiata a Exco a Roma
Politica

Camerun, l'idea di Manka per l'agricoltura premiata a Exco a Roma

Assemblea generale Confindustria, Roma 2019 - Relazione di Di Maio
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria, Roma 2019 - Relazione di Di Maio

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Gianfelice Rocca, Techint
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Gianfelice Rocca, Techint

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Tamagnini, Fondo Strategico Italiano
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Tamagnini, Fondo Strategico Italiano

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Antonio CalabrÃ², Assolombarda
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Antonio CalabrÃ², Assolombarda

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Mauro Moretti, Fondazione FS
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Mauro Moretti, Fondazione FS

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Sergio DompÃ¨, DompÃ¨ Farmaceutica
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Sergio DompÃ¨, DompÃ¨ Farmaceutica

Cgt Siena, ricerca italiana al servizio dello sviluppo in Africa
Politica

Cgt Siena, ricerca italiana al servizio dello sviluppo in Africa

PuroSole: con gli eliostati tostatura del caffÃ¨ Ã¨ biosostenibile
Politica

PuroSole: con gli eliostati tostatura del caffÃ¨ Ã¨ biosostenibile

L'irrigazione goccia a goccia Irritec per lo sviluppo in Africa
Politica

L'irrigazione goccia a goccia Irritec per lo sviluppo in Africa

Salvini: d'accordo con Cantone e Conte, rivedere abuso d'ufficio
Politica

Salvini: d'accordo con Cantone e Conte, rivedere abuso d'ufficio

Grimbergen, dopo oltre 220 anni i monaci tornano a produrre birra
Cronache

Grimbergen, dopo oltre 220 anni i monaci tornano a produrre birra

Europee, Jeremy Corbyn Ã¨ andato a votare nonostante la Brexit
Politica

Europee, Jeremy Corbyn Ã¨ andato a votare nonostante la Brexit

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Giorgio Fossa
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Giorgio Fossa

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Mario Resca, Confimprese
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Mario Resca, Confimprese

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Carlo Cottarelli
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Carlo Cottarelli

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Antonio Patuelli, ABI
Economia

Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Antonio Patuelli, ABI


Royal Canadian Mint Silver Coin Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Plastic Ono Band's Give Peace a Chance

- MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1969, Plastic Ono Band (John Lennon and Yoko Ono) recorded Give Peace A Chance, an anti-war anthem for generations of pacifists and music fans around the world. The song was recorded live from Lennon and Ono's Queen Elizabeth Hotel suite in downtown Montreal, where John and Yoko were holding their famous "Bed-in for Peace" protest. Fifty years later, the Mint has captured that special moment in Canadian and music history with a pure silver coin celebrating Lennon and Ono's artistic talent and social activism, in a deal brokered by Epic Rights, the global licensing agent for John Lennon.    

"For generations of Canadians, the music and lyrics of John Lennon and Yoko Ono have been a source of pleasure and inspiration," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.  "We are delighted to have crafted a coin celebrating Canada's special connection to John and Yoko, and their lasting message of peace." 

"For the 50th anniversary of the Bed-in for Peace, we are honoured that the Royal Canadian Mint is paying tribute to a marking moment in our hotel and our city's history by issuing a commemorative coin," mentions David Connor, Regional Vice-President and General Manager, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. "We hope that it will help promote greater awareness about John and Yoko's message of peace which still has strong resonance and importance today."

The reverse design of this 99.99% pure silver coin features a rendering of Ivor Sharp's famous black and white photograph of John and Yoko at their "Bed-In for Peace," held in Montreal in the late spring of 1969. Dressed in pyjamas and both holding roses, they sit on a bed, with handmade peace posters hanging behind them.  The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

Limited to a world-wide mintage of 9,999 the coin retails for $99.99 CAD. Full background information on this coin can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca

Coin images are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qe24k8kmridut9l/AAA6y1sSwhLSvM849E2IXhHla?dl=0 

This product can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coin is also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

About Epic RightsEpic Rights is a leading music industry retail branding, merchandising and concert artist services company representing many top artists. Epic Rights provides a broad scope of services, including retail branding and licensing, official artist's website and social media management, official concert artists online shops, VIP ticketing, official fan communities and trademark registration consultation. Epic Rights is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit: www.epicrights.com.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca


Prada, addio a pellicce animali Via dalle passerelle dal 2020

Costume

Prada, addio a pellicce animali
Via dalle passerelle dal 2020

