S Venkatramani Joins AntWorks™ as Senior Vice President (Sales) - India Subcontinent

- MUMBAI, India, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AntWorks, a global leader in Intelligent Automation, today announced that renowned emerging markets leader, S Venkatramani, has joined the company as Senior Vice President (Sales) for India Subcontinent. In his role, Venkat will oversee customer acquisition, sales strategy and strategic client relationships across markets covering India, Sri Lanka and neighbouring Bangladesh for all AntWorks product offerings, and lead the aggressive growth objectives for the region. Venkat brings with him a rare combination of industry and market know how, deep customer relationships and a vast network of strategic partnerships to help drive leadership in this market.

Before joining AntWorks, Venkat ran an independent consulting and strategy firm, Cerebum Digital Consulting, as Founder and Chief Evangelist. His mission was to help mid-tier IT companies and start-ups to create and build scale in emerging markets (India, ME and AP) – particularly on new age solutions around analytics, cloud and cognitive offerings.

Prior to this, Venkat held several senior leadership positions in his long and distinguished career spanning over three decades at IBM, Cognizant and TCS, driving growth strategy, sales and strategic client relationships in emerging markets.

As a trusted advisor with many of his clients, Venkat has seen the adoption of new technologies in the digital, cognitive and analytics space, particularly in the banking and financial services industry. Venkat believes that the next frontier for customers will be to drive superior customer experience through adoption of intelligent automation technologies and provide a 'straight-through processing' capability and therefore, a compelling differentiation. Venkat commented: "AntWorks, with its unique platform offering a blend of unstructured data extraction, analytics and RPA makes it a compelling end-to-end offering to drive this era of digital transformation. I am delighted to join this wonderful colony and at the forefront of a new disruptive phase in the industry."

AntWorks Co-Founder Govind Sandhu also commented: "Venkat brings deep domain knowledge and vast experience of the Indian market to help us build deep partnerships and engage meaningfully with clients on their transformation journeys."

Interact with AntWorks:Visit our website: www.ant.worksFollow us on Twitter: @AntWorksGlobalConnect with us on LinkedIn: AntWorks Global

About AntWorks:AntWorks™ is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) that understands every data type, ANTstein SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Harnessing Data Curation and Digital Workforce Management in a unique low-code/no-code environment, ANTstein SQUARE innovates far beyond traditional RPA to automate complex processes and provide Straight Through Processing. AntWorks' solutions power up enterprises with accurate insights through an integrated, intelligent, technology stack that automates and learns independently. Put simply, it accelerates the new, constantly. ANTstein is also the first and singular enterprise automation platform that is powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/898489/AntWorks_Venkatramani.jpg

 


