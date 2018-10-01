Saba Software Announces Agreement to Acquire Lumesse, Accelerating Its Global Leadership in Talent Development

Richard Stallman (FSF): il voto su internet, che cosa stupida
Economia

Richard Stallman (FSF): il voto su internet, che cosa stupida

Ascoltare le onde elettromagnetiche a Roma con "Electrical Walks"
Culture

Ascoltare le onde elettromagnetiche a Roma con "Electrical Walks"

Roma, cade un albero in zona Ottaviano: macchine coinvolte
Cronache

Roma, cade un albero in zona Ottaviano: macchine coinvolte

Torta di ghiaccio, sardine e gelatina per la delfina PelÃ©
Cronache

Torta di ghiaccio, sardine e gelatina per la delfina PelÃ©

Un anno fa il referendum in Catalogna, attivisti bloccano strade
Politica

Un anno fa il referendum in Catalogna, attivisti bloccano strade

Non chiamatelo canile, a Napoli la "casa d'accoglienza" per cani
Cronache

Non chiamatelo canile, a Napoli la "casa d'accoglienza" per cani

Strade Sicure, Angelo Tofalo: "Garantire sempre piÃ¹ sicurezza"
Politica

Strade Sicure, Angelo Tofalo: "Garantire sempre piÃ¹ sicurezza"

Marco Cappato deposita il proprio testamento biologico
Politica

Marco Cappato deposita il proprio testamento biologico

Cade nelle Grotte di Frasassi, salvata una speleologa marchigiana
Cronache

Cade nelle Grotte di Frasassi, salvata una speleologa marchigiana

Riccardo Zacconi, "papÃ " di Candy crush, Ã¨ l'Alumnus Luiss 2018
Cronache

Riccardo Zacconi, "papÃ " di Candy crush, Ã¨ l'Alumnus Luiss 2018

Antonio Albanese in tv con la serie "I Topi": ironia sulla mafia
Spettacoli

Antonio Albanese in tv con la serie "I Topi": ironia sulla mafia

Bologna, riapre raccordo A1-A14 dopo l'esplosione del 6 agosto
Cronache

Bologna, riapre raccordo A1-A14 dopo l'esplosione del 6 agosto

Manovra, Salvini: una bocciatura preventiva Ue non esiste
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: una bocciatura preventiva Ue non esiste

Addio a Charles Aznavour, il grande chansonnier aveva 94 anni
Spettacoli

Addio a Charles Aznavour, il grande chansonnier aveva 94 anni

"Rocketman", le prime immagini del film su Elton John
Spettacoli

"Rocketman", le prime immagini del film su Elton John

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 5 ottobre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 5 ottobre

Mary Poppins torna a teatro, dal 5 ottobre al Nazionale a Milano
Spettacoli

Mary Poppins torna a teatro, dal 5 ottobre al Nazionale a Milano

Brera festeggia: concluso il riallestimento di tutte le sale
Culture

Brera festeggia: concluso il riallestimento di tutte le sale

Un minuto di silenzio al Parlamento Europeo per le vittime del terremoto in Indonesia
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio al Parlamento Europeo per le vittime del terremoto in Indonesia

Il primo giorno in Borsa di Fine Foods, Eigenmann suona la campanella
Economia

Il primo giorno in Borsa di Fine Foods, Eigenmann suona la campanella


Saba Software Announces Agreement to Acquire Lumesse, Accelerating Its Global Leadership in Talent Development

- Market leaders join forces to create a talent development powerhouse; offer unrivaled breadth, depth and scale to customers worldwide 

Saba Software Inc., a global leader in talent development solutions, and a portfolio company of Vector Capital, today announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumesse, a leading provider of talent acquisition, talent management and learning experience technology in Europe.

The addition of Lumesse to the Saba family brings together iconic global talent leaders and unparalleled expertise across talent acquisition, talent development, and talent management to deliver an unprecedented "best in suite" talent experience to organizations around the world.

"Today, organizations of all sizes, across the globe are demanding modern experiences in talent development and talent acquisition for their businesses and for their employees. To address that demand, unified HCM solutions have been emerging at a rapid pace, but falling short on both user experience and depth of capabilities," said Phil Saunders, President and CEO of Saba. "The addition of Lumesse's talent technology and expertise will enable us to fill a critical and unmet market need, extend and accelerate the delivery of a 'best in suite' talent experience more rapidly across the globe, and create more value for our customers, faster."

Saba and Lumesse bring 60 years of combined talent management expertise to serve more than 4,700 customers globally. The combination of Saba's strength in talent development and Lumesse's expansive capabilities across talent acquisition, talent management, mobile learning experiences and content curation is expected to provide an unmatched talent experience to joint customers, and accelerate innovation on a global scale.

"Over that past 20 years, we have built Lumesse into a market leader in talent management and talent acquisition, including talent acquisition technology and consultancy for the RPO industry," said Didier Bench, Executive Chairman of Lumesse. "Joining forces with Saba gives us the opportunity to deliver that expertise to customers in new ways, in new markets, while working together to innovate even faster, and make an even bigger impact in the market, and around the world."

"Saba and Lumesse together remain committed to ensuring the highest levels of support, product innovation, and value for our customers," said Karen Williams, EVP Product Strategy and Customer Success. "Going forward, Saba and Lumesse management teams will work together to not only provide our global customers with more innovation, but an enhanced local support and enablement experience that ensures their success, and helps them deliver even more value to their organizations."

News Facts 

About Saba 

At Saba, we know that the success of any business starts with its people. We also know that people need a different kind of environment to bring their best to work every day. So we created that environment - one that's built on strategy, aligned to goals and designed for humans. An environment where people and teams are in the driver's seat of their own experience. Where development is part of their day, every day. And where deep performance insight connects people to business success. Thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

About Lumesse 

Lumesse provides talent solutions to hundreds of organizations in over 70 countries, enabling them to engage and nurture the best talent in an ever-changing and demanding global environment. With its unique and highly adaptable talent solutions, Lumesse's customers are well prepared to capitalize on the fast evolution of new technologies and disruptive business conditions, while meeting all business needs locally and globally. For more information visit http://www.lumesse.com

About Vector Capital 

Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. With $4 billion of capital under management, Vector identifies and pursues these investments in both the private and public markets. Vector actively partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of these businesses and enhance their value for employees, customers, and shareholders. For more information, visit http://www.vectorcapital.com.

Media Contacts 

Connie Costigan Vice President, Communications Saba Softwareccostigan@saba.com+1-613-853-2367

Matt Cockett SVP Group Solutions and Operations Lumessematt.cockett@lumesse.com+44-(0)-771-100-6929


in evidenza
Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip E ora entra la star nella Casa

Grande Fratello Vip News

Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip
E ora entra la star nella Casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.