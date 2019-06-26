Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti cosÃ¬
Safran and Orolia Launch Global Resilient PNT Partnership

- Enables Complex Military Missions in GNSS Denied Environments

LES ULIS, France, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran and Orolia announced a strategic partnership at the Paris Air Show to offer the latest resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for military forces, especially in GNSS denied environments.

This partnership will provide mission-critical equipment for air, land, sea and space programs in environments where GNSS signals are not available or degraded. Whether the outage is unintentional or intentional (jamming, meaconing or spoofing), the Safran-Orolia partnership will provide an alternative to GNSS-dependent military systems.

The Safran-Orolia team will offer military forces an unparalleled convergence of the industry's leading PNT capabilities, including Orolia's portfolio of precise timing references and PNT sensor fusion technology, as well as Safran's proven defense inertial navigation solutions. Initial program priorities include navigation warfare (NAVWAR), along with mobile and fixed PNT solutions.

"Today's military operations are increasingly mobile and global, with mission priorities that often bring them into territories where GNSS jamming and spoofing are becoming common threats," said Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois. "We're proud to introduce this unique resilient PNT military partnership to better protect and enable mobile operations for NATO and allied countries worldwide."

"In a world full of uncertainty, our partnership will provide autonomous and sovereign PNT solutions to Armed Forces facing harsh GNSS denied environments," said Safran Electronics & Defense Chief Executive Officer Martin Sion.

About OroliaOrolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations. With locations in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually failsafe GNSS and PNT solutions to support military and commercial applications worldwide. Time and Location You Can Trust™. www.orolia.com 

About SafranSafran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 92,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices. www.safran-group.com or www.safran-electronics-defense.com

Press Contacts: Sophie Zangs, Orolia+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33sophie.zangs@orolia.com 

Pascal Debergé, Safran Electronics & Defense+33 (0)1 55 60 41 38pascal.deberge@safrangroup.com


