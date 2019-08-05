Saildrone Completes First Unmanned Circumnavigation of Antarctica

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€
Roma

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti
Politica

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 6 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 6 agosto

Matrimonio da favola a Capri per Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz
Spettacoli

Matrimonio da favola a Capri per Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz

Al via cantiere demolizione tratto tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi: "Orgogliosa dell'amministrazione"
Politica

Al via cantiere demolizione tratto tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi: "Orgogliosa...

Egitto, auto lanciata contromano provoca esplosione: 19 morti
Politica

Egitto, auto lanciata contromano provoca esplosione: 19 morti

Tav, Salvini: "Con voto contro in Parlamento ne trarremo conseguenze"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Con voto contro in Parlamento ne trarremo conseguenze"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si perde tempo torniamo al voto a chiedere forza per andare avanti da soli"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si perde tempo torniamo al voto a chiedere forza per andare...

Salvini alla fiera di San Fermo di Nerviano, tutti vogliono un selfie col ministro
Politica

Salvini alla fiera di San Fermo di Nerviano, tutti vogliono un selfie col ministro

Auto esplode davanti a un ospedale al Cairo, 17 morti
Politica

Auto esplode davanti a un ospedale al Cairo, 17 morti

Gattino precipita dal 6Â° piano salvato dai fili della biancheria
Politica

Gattino precipita dal 6Â° piano salvato dai fili della biancheria

Lavoro, Di Maio: "In arrivo decreto per tutelare lavoratori"
Politica

Lavoro, Di Maio: "In arrivo decreto per tutelare lavoratori"

Salvini: "Veri nemici dell'Autonomia sono alcuni politici ladri del Sud"
Politica

Salvini: "Veri nemici dell'Autonomia sono alcuni politici ladri del Sud"

Salvini: "Chiunque dica no a tav stia attento perchÃ© mette a rischio il Governo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chiunque dica no a tav stia attento perchÃ© mette a rischio il Governo"

Salvini: "Non Ã¨ stagione delle mezze misure, stufo attacchi Dibba-Di Maio, pazienza finisce"
Politica

Salvini: "Non Ã¨ stagione delle mezze misure, stufo attacchi Dibba-Di Maio, pazienza...

Festa Lega a Milano Marittima: Salvini canta "Romagna mia" sul palco
Politica

Festa Lega a Milano Marittima: Salvini canta "Romagna mia" sul palco

L'impresa dell'uomo volante Franky Zapata: ha attraversato il Canale della Manica a bordo del suo Flyboard
Politica

L'impresa dell'uomo volante Franky Zapata: ha attraversato il Canale della Manica a...

Lo spettacolo della Luminaria di Praiano in Costiera Amalfitana
Politica

Lo spettacolo della Luminaria di Praiano in Costiera Amalfitana

Tenerissmo cucciolo di cane salvato dai Vigili del fuoco a Molfetta
Politica

Tenerissmo cucciolo di cane salvato dai Vigili del fuoco a Molfetta


Saildrone Completes First Unmanned Circumnavigation of Antarctica

- The 196-day mission was launched from Southport in Bluff, New Zealand on January 19, 2019, returning to the same port on August 3, after sailing over 22,000 km (13,670 miles) around Antarctica. During the mission, the vehicle survived freezing temperatures,15-meter (50-foot) waves, 130 km/h (80 mph) winds, and collisions with giant icebergs.

The Southern Ocean plays a key role in regulating heat and carbon for our planet. It is so remote and inhospitable that even big ships try to avoid it in the winter. As a result, this region is critically under-sampled, leaving pressing scientific questions unanswered. However, the nimble and rugged Saildrone not only survived the Southern Ocean winter but streamed back vital new data from previously unsampled territory.

Carrying an instrument developed by the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration (NOAA) to measure carbon fluxes, the Saildrone recorded evidence that the Southern Ocean released significant carbon dioxide during the winter months – a fact that could have major implications on global climate models.

"The extreme weather conditions of the Southern Ocean winter were the final frontier for Saildrone and with the completion of the Antarctic circumnavigation, there is now no part of the world's oceans that we cannot measure," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder & CEO. "It is vital that we drastically improve the understanding of our oceans, which are one of the key drivers of our climate, and ultimately our future."

About Saildrone

Saildrone, Inc. is a provider of oceanographic and atmospheric data, collected by a fleet of wind and solar-powered unmanned surface vehicles, known as Saildrones. Each vehicle can stay at sea for up to 12 months, transmitting real-time data before returning to shore for servicing and sensor calibration. Saildrone currently has 30 vehicles deployed around the world, in locations ranging from 75°N, on the ice edge in the US Arctic, to 62°S in the Southern Ocean. Using clean renewable power, Saildrones provide access to the world's oceans at a fraction of the cost of traditional ship-based methods.

The 2019 Saildrone Antarctic Circumnavigation was generously supported by the Li Ka Shing Foundation. The mission endeavors to expose future generations to the rapid changes taking place in the Antarctic. All data collected is distributed at no cost to the global scientific community.

For more information on this mission and participating science collaborators, visit;

https://www.saildrone.com/news/unmanned-vehicle-completes-antarctica-circumnavigation 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956149/Saildrone_SD_1020.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956148/Saildrone_Unmanned_Circumnavigation_of_Antarctica.jpg

 


in evidenza
JUSTINE MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Claudia Schiffer senza veli. LE FOTO

JUSTINE MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO
Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.