Salinda Resort - The First Hotel in Vietnam to Win The Boutique Hotel Awards

Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
Politica

Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Culture

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Politica

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Spettacoli

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
Spettacoli

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Culture

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Politica

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Politica

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Politica

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in...

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Politica

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Cronache

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
Cronache

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Cronache

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Culture

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Cronache

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento

Libia, Tajani: "Europei parlino con una voce sola"
Politica

Libia, Tajani: "Europei parlino con una voce sola"

Striscioni offensivi, Preziosi: "Inammissibile, questo fenomeno deve finire"
Politica

Striscioni offensivi, Preziosi: "Inammissibile, questo fenomeno deve finire"

TAV, Chiamparino: "Pretendo che il Governo mi ascolti"
Politica

TAV, Chiamparino: "Pretendo che il Governo mi ascolti"

Michelle Obama: non capirÃ² mai perchÃ© abbiamo eletto un misogino
Politica

Michelle Obama: non capirÃ² mai perchÃ© abbiamo eletto un misogino


Salinda Resort - The First Hotel in Vietnam to Win The Boutique Hotel Awards

- The awards recognizes unique excellence of boutique hotels across the globe. Each contender is personally visited by a judge, then ranked according to design concept, dining and entertainment, service quality and "emotional connection" with the property.

"We are humbled to accept this award and join past recipients who we have long admired and respected," said Sandra Nguyen Si, Director of Business Development. "And we will continue to be independent and unafraid to try the new by putting our hearts at the very core of what we do."

Despite the growing number of hotels on the island, Salinda Resort has found its place in the sun on Phu Quoc. The resort is located on the famous Long Beach with royal blue waters, golden sand and stunning views on romantic sunsets. The interior design philosophy is based on the elegant combination of contemporary comforts and genuine local touch, found in every feature of 121 deluxe rooms, suites and villas, embodying the essence of luxury within the spirit of Phu Quoc Island.

Salinda Resort has three unique restaurants with its distinctive venue concept and specialty Head Chef; an authentic spa that pays tribute to Vietnam's natural ingredients and ancient Thai wellness secrets; and an infinity salt-filtered pool for a healthy swimming experience. The resort has also been making great strides in environmental protection with Purple by Salinda Sustainability Program.

But what makes Salinda Resort stand out is its dedication to providing an outstanding hospitality and commitment in fostering family values based on mutual respect and support with all their team members. Values that are then transformed into a genuinely soulful and heartfelt experiences for the guests.

"I would like to dedicate this award to our Salinda Family for creating this bespoke atmosphere for our guests, just the way my family do at home, so they can feel Vietnamese hospitality in its truest sense. Thank you for living this dream together with me," said Madame Huyen, Co-Founder of Salinda Resort.

Start your Boutique Experience: www.salindaresort.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782976/Salinda_Resort_WBHA.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782977/Salinda_Pool.jpg

 


