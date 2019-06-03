Sasol Achieves Beneficial Operation of Second Lake Charles Chemicals Project Production Facility

Mattarella e la Festa della Repubblica
Politica

Mattarella e la Festa della Repubblica

'Grazie Presidente!' i cittadini a Mattarella durante la visita ai giardini del Quirinale
Politica

'Grazie Presidente!' i cittadini a Mattarella durante la visita ai giardini del Quirinale

Festa della Repubblica, i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico
Politica

Festa della Repubblica, i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico

2 giugno i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico, la fila di gente fuori dal palazzo
Politica

2 giugno i giardini del Quirinale aprono al pubblico, la fila di gente fuori dal palazzo

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello, la banchina distrutta dopo l'incidente
Politica

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello, la banchina distrutta dopo l'incidente

Festa della Repubblica, Fico ai ragazzi in aula a Montecitorio: "Questo posto Ã¨ vostro"
Politica

Festa della Repubblica, Fico ai ragazzi in aula a Montecitorio: "Questo posto Ã¨ vostro"

"No grandi navi", la protesta a Venezia dopo lo scontro fra la nave da crociera e il battello
Politica

"No grandi navi", la protesta a Venezia dopo lo scontro fra la nave da crociera e il...

Migranti, i 100 a bordo della nave della Marina Militare sbarcano a Genova
Politica

Migranti, i 100 a bordo della nave della Marina Militare sbarcano a Genova

Festa Repubblica, il concerto della banda della Polizia a Montecitorio con il presidente Fico
Politica

Festa Repubblica, il concerto della banda della Polizia a Montecitorio con il...

Festa Repubblica, bagno di folla per Salvini al termine della parata
Politica

Festa Repubblica, bagno di folla per Salvini al termine della parata

2 giugno, Conte fra selfie e saluti con i cittadini al termine della parata
Politica

2 giugno, Conte fra selfie e saluti con i cittadini al termine della parata

2 giugno, bagno di folla, applausi e selfie per Sindaca Raggi
Politica

2 giugno, bagno di folla, applausi e selfie per Sindaca Raggi

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello turistico le verifiche dei vvf dopo l'incidente
Politica

Scontro a Venezia fra nave da crociera e battello turistico le verifiche dei vvf dopo...

2 Giugno, Fico: "No a polemiche. E' festa di tutti italiani ma anche di migranti, rom e sinti"
Politica

2 Giugno, Fico: "No a polemiche. E' festa di tutti italiani ma anche di migranti, rom...

Lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolore in occasione della Festa della Repubblica
Politica

Lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolore in occasione della Festa della Repubblica

Conte: "Festeggio 2 giugno anche l'anno prossimo? La Repubblica si festeggia sempre"
Politica

Conte: "Festeggio 2 giugno anche l'anno prossimo? La Repubblica si festeggia sempre"

2 Giugno, un grande stendardo con lo stemma della Repubblica Italiana sul Colosseo
Politica

2 Giugno, un grande stendardo con lo stemma della Repubblica Italiana sul Colosseo

Il ricevimento al Quirinale per il 2 giugno, tra politici e vip ecco chi c'era
Politica

Il ricevimento al Quirinale per il 2 giugno, tra politici e vip ecco chi c'era

Mattarella: "Democrazia incompatibile con chi cerca sempre nemici"
Politica

Mattarella: "Democrazia incompatibile con chi cerca sempre nemici"

Salvini e Di Maio al Quirinale con le compagne, i vice-premier a confronto
Politica

Salvini e Di Maio al Quirinale con le compagne, i vice-premier a confronto


Sasol Achieves Beneficial Operation of Second Lake Charles Chemicals Project Production Facility

- LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol today announced beneficial operation of its new ethylene oxide (EO) production facility at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP). As announced on 22 May 2019, Sasol achieved beneficial operation of the ethylene glycol (EG) facility. The combined ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol (EO/EG) unit is the second of the seven LCCP production facilities to come online.

"The LCCP continues to transform North America into a major part of Sasol's global business, delivering value for all Sasol's stakeholders," said Bernard Klingenberg, Executive Vice President for Operations. "Our team of Sasol employees, contractors and industry partners continues to deliver the LCCP with the start-up of our second process unit."

He added, "We are working diligently to deliver the remaining five LCCP manufacturing units throughout 2019 and early 2020."

"Ethylene oxide production plays an important role in our alcohol and surfactants growth strategy," said Fleetwood Grobler, Executive Vice President for Chemicals Business. "The startup of this unit allows Sasol to be fully integrated from ethane to ethylene to alcohols to surfactants at our Lake Charles site. It also enables us to produce ethylene glycols using our world-class manufacturing capability and leveraging the expertise and global reach of our marketing partner Helm AG. Together these products will create significant value for our customers."

The unit, which uses Scientific Design technology, has a nameplate capacity of 300,000 tons per year (300 ktpa) of ethylene oxide (EO). EO is used as a raw material to produce two main products: surfactants, which are the active ingredient in many household and industrial cleaners; and ethylene glycols, which are used to make polyester fiber for clothes, upholstery and carpet, as well as automotive engine antifreeze and coolant.

The EO/EG plant will also supply ethylene oxide as a feedstock for Sasol's existing 130 ktpa Lake Charles ethoxylates (ETO) unit, as well as the new 100 ktpa LCCP ETO plant under construction. Beneficial operation of this unit is expected by the end of calendar year 2019.

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. Through our talented people, we safely and sustainably create superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We integrated sophisticated technologies in world-scale operating facilities to produce and commercialise commodity and specialised chemicals, gaseous and liquid fuels, and lower-carbon electricity.

Forward looking statement:

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, developments and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exchange rate fluctuations, volume growth, increases in market share, total shareholder return, executing our growth projects (including LCCP), oil and gas reserves, cost reductions, our Continuous Improvement (CI) programme and business performance outlook. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 28 August 2018 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider both these factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


in evidenza
Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Colpo di scena dopo l'invasione in Champions League

Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso
Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.