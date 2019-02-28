28 febbraio 2019- 18:45 Sasol Appoints New Country Director for Mozambique

- Ovidio comes to Sasol with solid experience in the oil and gas industry in various engineering, managerial, commercial and leadership roles. Ovidio holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Business Administration. He has occupied various senior management roles in both international and state owned companies.

He started his career with BP in Mozambique where he proposed a strategy that initiated the turnaround of the lubricants business in terms of profitability, while at IPG he led and coordinated the design phase of three oil terminal projects in Maputo, Beira and Moatize. At Inpetro Energy, he managed all operations covering the reception, storage and dispatch of fuels.

Gilbert Y Yevi, Senior Vice President for Sasol Exploration and Production International commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ovidio on board and confident that his appointment will benefit not only Sasol, but all our stakeholders in Mozambique, given his extensive knowledge of the industry and the operating landscape."

"Over the past decade, the availability of gas from the Pande and Temane gas fields has helped to grow the domestic gas market in Mozambique, enabling the wholesale and retail supply of gas. In addition, the development of gas infrastructure stimulated by Sasol and its partners has helped to drive socio-economic development and economic diversification. Today, about a third of Mozambique's electricity is generated from Pande and Temane gas. We believe that Ovidio will be a great asset to our company in bringing new thinking and perspectives in continuing our strong partnership with Mozambique and its people."

He concluded by saying that Ovidio's appointment is yet another testament of our commitment to the development of Mozambique in partnership with and through Mozambicans by building on our foundation of win-win in-country partnerships.

