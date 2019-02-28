Sasol Appoints New Country Director for Mozambique

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura
Politica

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione
Cronache

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook
Economia

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi
Spettacoli

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"
Politica

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri
Politica

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z
Economia

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"
Spettacoli

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"
Politica

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio
Cronache

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2
Economia

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi
Politica

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"
Spettacoli

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro
Scienza e tecnologia

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana
Cronache

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco
Spettacoli

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi
Politica

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto
Economia

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto


Sasol Appoints New Country Director for Mozambique

- Ovidio comes to Sasol with solid experience in the oil and gas industry in various engineering, managerial, commercial and leadership roles. Ovidio holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Business Administration. He has occupied various senior management roles in both international and state owned companies.

He started his career with BP in Mozambique where he proposed a strategy that initiated the turnaround of the lubricants business in terms of profitability, while at IPG he led and coordinated the design phase of three oil terminal projects in Maputo, Beira and Moatize. At Inpetro Energy, he managed all operations covering the reception, storage and dispatch of fuels.

Gilbert Y Yevi, Senior Vice President for Sasol Exploration and Production International commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ovidio on board and confident that his appointment will benefit not only Sasol, but all our stakeholders in Mozambique, given his extensive knowledge of the industry and the operating landscape."

"Over the past decade, the availability of gas from the Pande and Temane gas fields has helped to grow the domestic gas market in Mozambique, enabling the wholesale and retail supply of gas. In addition, the development of gas infrastructure stimulated by Sasol and its partners has helped to drive socio-economic development and economic diversification. Today, about a third of Mozambique's electricity is generated from Pande and Temane gas. We believe that Ovidio will be a great asset to our company in bringing new thinking and perspectives in continuing our strong partnership with Mozambique and its people."

He concluded by saying that Ovidio's appointment is yet another testament of our commitment to the development of Mozambique in partnership with and through Mozambicans by building on our foundation of win-win in-country partnerships.

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. Through our talented people, we safely and sustainably create superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We integrated sophisticated technologies in world-scale operating facilities to produce and commercialise commodity and specialised chemicals, gaseous and liquid fuels, and lower-carbon electricity.

Issued by:

Alex Anderson, Head of Group Media RelationsDirect telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509; Mobile +27 (0) 71 600 9605;   alex.anderson@sasol.com 

Matebello Motloung, Senior Specialist: Media RelationsDirect telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 83 773 9457;   matebello.motloung@sasol.com

 


in evidenza
Luke Perry colpito da ictus Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Ansia per l'attore di Beverly Hills

Luke Perry colpito da ictus
Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.