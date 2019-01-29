Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller
Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles
Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima
Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround
Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta
Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"
Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al via i lavori"
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio
Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico
Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"
Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"
In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti
Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento
L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"
Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"
La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood
Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"
Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019
Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria
Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca
Saudi Arabia Delivers Ship-to-Shore Crane, Opens Greenhouses and Breaks Ground on Schools in Yemen

- The delegation of SDRPY officials and Yemeni dignitaries first inspected the ongoing renovations at Nishtun port. A recently delivered, 30-ton ship-to-shore crane will allow the port to handle large 40-foot shipping containers, facilitating the flow of imports and exports. The renovations will also support the SDRPY oil derivatives program which, in the last quarter of 2018, delivered USD 180 million in diesel and mazut to the government-controlled provinces of Yemen (Abyan, Aden, Hadhramawt, Al Jawf, Lahij, Al Mahra, Marib, Shabwa, Socotra, Taiz).

The group next visited the groundbreaking for three schools in Qishn, Rahan and Sayhout, while delivering thousands of books and desks to seven other schools. The school supplies will reach an estimated 12,000 student-beneficiaries. This is the second round of book distributions since December, when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia delivered nearly 200,000 schoolbooks to 150 schools throughout the province.

The inspection tour also encompassed several recently built greenhouses, which will provide farmers with increased income and consumers with increased access to healthy, locally grown foods, decreasing reliance on aid. In addition, they visited dozens of recently dug wells which feed into a comprehensive water distribution network. Both projects represent an important step in increasing public health and nutrition in Yemen.

While ensuring access to clean water and locally grown produce is an important step to creating a healthier population, adequate nutrition must be complemented by comprehensive health infrastructure. In this regard, construction of the King Salman Medical and Educational City will fill a major gap in public health needs, providing the sick with access to a 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital and future practitioners with a first-rate training program. The delegation will survey the site, which has been selected and staked for construction.

In the opinion of one Yemeni, Salim Muhammad al-Mahri, "I cannot tell you the numbers and the figures on the projects, but what I can tell you is what I've seen here in Mahra; I've seen people excited that building and investment are finally taking place in a part of Yemen that has long been neglected."

According to Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and SDRPY Supervisor, "Health and education are pillars to any successful society, and I am therefore proud to announce that Saudi Arabia has now printed nearly half a million textbooks for schoolchildren in Yemen." He added, "Actions speak louder than words, and our investment in Yemen's health and education shows our devotion to our brothers and sisters in Yemen."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814988/Kingdom_of_Saudi_Arabia___kids_at_school.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814987/Kingdom_of_Saudi_Arabia_kids_thumbs_up.jpg

 


in evidenza
