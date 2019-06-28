Saudi Arabia Supplies 40 Water Tankers to Seven Yemeni Governorates

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 29 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 29 giugno

Aleggiani (3M): "Diversity e inclusion: pilastri dell'azienda"
Milano

Aleggiani (3M): "Diversity e inclusion: pilastri dell'azienda"

Sea Watch, parla Carola Rackete: dovevo entrare per salvare vite
Cronache

Sea Watch, parla Carola Rackete: dovevo entrare per salvare vite

Istanbul, la folla aspetta il neosindaco Imamoglu
Politica

Istanbul, la folla aspetta il neosindaco Imamoglu

Sea Watch su Twitter: forse la situazione si sta sbloccando
Cronache

Sea Watch su Twitter: forse la situazione si sta sbloccando

I migranti a bordo della Sea Watch, immagini di askanews
Cronache

I migranti a bordo della Sea Watch, immagini di askanews

Mafia, colpita la rete di Messina Denaro: 19 indagati
Cronache

Mafia, colpita la rete di Messina Denaro: 19 indagati

Applausi al feretro di Emanuele Crestini, il sindaco-eroe di Rocca di Papa
Politica

Applausi al feretro di Emanuele Crestini, il sindaco-eroe di Rocca di Papa

'Spider-Man: Far from Home', l'anteprima a Los Angeles
Spettacoli

'Spider-Man: Far from Home', l'anteprima a Los Angeles

Arriva "Genitori quasi perfetti", con Foglietta e Lucia Mascino
Spettacoli

Arriva "Genitori quasi perfetti", con Foglietta e Lucia Mascino

Castellammare di Stabia, assalto al chiosco della frutta
Cronache

Castellammare di Stabia, assalto al chiosco della frutta

Calabria tra le 5 regioni con la migliore reputazione turistica
Cronache

Calabria tra le 5 regioni con la migliore reputazione turistica

A bordo della Sea Watch, le immagini di askanews
Cronache

A bordo della Sea Watch, le immagini di askanews

Duplice attentato kamikaze contro la polizia a Tunisi
Politica

Duplice attentato kamikaze contro la polizia a Tunisi

Le immagini della Sea Watch al largo di Lampedusa
Cronache

Le immagini della Sea Watch al largo di Lampedusa

Cyber security, un asset fondamentale per la sicurezza nazionale
Politica

Cyber security, un asset fondamentale per la sicurezza nazionale

Intervista a Gianfranco Battisti, AD Ferrovie dello Stato
Economia

Intervista a Gianfranco Battisti, AD Ferrovie dello Stato

Spazio, Parmitano comandante dell'Iss: risultato di un sistema
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Parmitano comandante dell'Iss: risultato di un sistema

Giuditta e Oloferne: la storia fascinosa del dipinto caravaggesco
Culture

Giuditta e Oloferne: la storia fascinosa del dipinto caravaggesco

Per Stefano Bollani l'improvvisazione Ã¨ come il gioco della vita
Spettacoli

Per Stefano Bollani l'improvvisazione Ã¨ come il gioco della vita


Saudi Arabia Supplies 40 Water Tankers to Seven Yemeni Governorates

- The 5,000-liter Mitsubishi tanker-trucks will alleviate current shortages of clean drinking water in in several districts and augment the benefits of tankers already delivered to other governorates.

Water tanks provided by SDRPY will be distributed to several directorates in the seven governorates, including Mukha, Turba, Ataq, Shabwah, Seiyun, Mukallah, Jaar Zanjabour, Toor Al Baha and Al Houtah.

The ceremony in the Aden Free Zone was attended by Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Salem Al Khanbashi, Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy Eng. Mohammad Al Anani, Governor of Aden Ahmed Salimin, Governor of Abyan Abu Bakr bin Hussein and Governor of Lahj Brigadier General Ahmad Al Turki Fadl al-Jaadi.

Dr. Al Khanbashi thanked the government and the people of the Kingdom for assisting the Yemeni people, "this support will be a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries' leadership."

SDRPY representative, Eng. Salman Al-Hazimi, said on behalf of program supervisor, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, "The program works to study and implement all the needs of the brotherly Yemeni people, in the water sector and all service sectors, for development and reconstruction throughout the Republic of Yemen."

He added that the delivery of 40 water tankers today is a continuation of developmental and infrastructure projects previously launched in all governorates across several sectors. Coordination continues with the legitimate government and local authorities to benefit the Yemeni people, providing employment opportunities while improving services and living conditions.

SDRPY is also supporting Yemen's water sector by drilling wells and supplying water tanks in the governorates of Marib, Al Mahra, Socotra and Hajjah, establishing water carrier lines and developing distribution networks in the city of Al Ghaydah and building a purification station on the island of Al Fasht.

The water tanker delivery closely follows a SDRPY operation to alleviate the effects of water damage caused by torrential rains and flooding in Aden province. In a joint mission with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), SDRPY engineers and workers withdrew water from streets and residential areas in and around Aden using SDRPY water tanker-trucks. The mission also provided foodstuffs, medicines and housing materials, reopened roads, restored electrical systems, sprayed pesticide in coordination with the Yemeni Health Ministry and supplied vital equipment to address adverse sanitation and hygiene conditions.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPYFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYENYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4QLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930293/SDRPY_Aden_Water.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930294/SDRPY_Aden_Water_2.jpg


in evidenza
"Ha deciso di rompre i co.. a noi" Salvini insulta la capitana. Video

Politica

"Ha deciso di rompre i co.. a noi"
Salvini insulta la capitana. Video

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.