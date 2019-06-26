Saudi Aramco Advances Global Chemicals Strategy With S-Oil Expansion Project in Ulsan, South Korea

Vitali (Samsung): "Monitor 2019: minor consumo e spreco di spazio"
Scienza e tecnologia

Vitali (Samsung): "Monitor 2019: minor consumo e spreco di spazio"

Alberto Garutti: l'artista deve scendere dal piedistallo
Culture

Alberto Garutti: l'artista deve scendere dal piedistallo

Arte e agricoltura: tre opere di Alberto Garutti per Ca' Corniani
Culture

Arte e agricoltura: tre opere di Alberto Garutti per Ca' Corniani

Piroette e moonwalk, i fan ballano Michael Jackson per ricordarlo
Politica

Piroette e moonwalk, i fan ballano Michael Jackson per ricordarlo

Il francese "Mirazur" Ã¨ il miglior ristorante al mondo
Politica

Il francese "Mirazur" Ã¨ il miglior ristorante al mondo

A Roma riapre finalmente Repubblica, sempre chiusa Barberini
Cronache

A Roma riapre finalmente Repubblica, sempre chiusa Barberini

Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"
Politica

Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"

Dal Lago (CEO OS): "Con i capitali raccolti daremo vita a una space factory"
Economia

Dal Lago (CEO OS): "Con i capitali raccolti daremo vita a una space factory"

Tavano (Borsa): "Momento estivo Ã¨ caldo anche per le molte acquisizioni"
Economia

Tavano (Borsa): "Momento estivo Ã¨ caldo anche per le molte acquisizioni"

Un avvoltoio gipeto italiano ripopolerÃ  i cieli dell'Andalusia
Cronache

Un avvoltoio gipeto italiano ripopolerÃ  i cieli dell'Andalusia

Mondiali di calcio femminili, Boldrini scatenata, l'esultanza per la vittoria delle azzurre
Politica

Mondiali di calcio femminili, Boldrini scatenata, l'esultanza per la vittoria delle...

Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca
Politica

Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca

Con Campus Peroni la raccolta dell'orzo Ã¨ una "lezione sul campo"
Economia

Con Campus Peroni la raccolta dell'orzo Ã¨ una "lezione sul campo"

Lavoro, Inail: "Nel 2018 controllate 15.828 aziende, l'89 percento risultate irregolari"
Politica

Lavoro, Inail: "Nel 2018 controllate 15.828 aziende, l'89 percento risultate irregolari"

Anziano torturato a Manduria, arrestate 9 persone di cui 8 minorenni
Politica

Anziano torturato a Manduria, arrestate 9 persone di cui 8 minorenni

Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti cosÃ¬
Sport

Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti cosÃ¬

Atlantia, Toninelli: "Non facciamo baratti tra concessioni autostradali e Alitalia"
Politica

Atlantia, Toninelli: "Non facciamo baratti tra concessioni autostradali e Alitalia"

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni
Cronache

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

Pittore ucciso a Roma perchÃ© protestava contro chi sporca: fermato tunisino
Roma

Pittore ucciso a Roma perchÃ© protestava contro chi sporca: fermato tunisino

Autostrade, Toninelli: "Nei prossimi giorni ci saranno importanti novitÃ "
Politica

Autostrade, Toninelli: "Nei prossimi giorni ci saranno importanti novitÃ "


Saudi Aramco Advances Global Chemicals Strategy With S-Oil Expansion Project in Ulsan, South Korea

- SEOUL, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Aramco is advancing its global chemicals growth strategy with today's inauguration of S-Oil's new Residue Upgrading Complex and Olefin Downstream Comple­x.

The new facilities feature the latest refinery technologies, which have raised S-Oil's petrochemical portion from 8% to 13% and includes high-value products such as propylne and gasoline.

The inauguration of the complex was celebrated in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and His Excellency Moon Jae-in President of the Republic of Korea. Also in attendence were His Excellency Khalid Abdulaziz Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, and Sung Yunmo, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea.

"Today's inauguration marks a historic moment for both S-Oil and Saudi Aramco. S-Oil serves as a role model for Saudi Aramco's international downstream strategy and plays an important role by providing the vital energy needed for economic growth in South Korea. These two new facilities will supply high-value products to major Korean industries, whose global brands are part of our everyday lives and rank among the world's very best in technology, innovation, creativity, and quality," said Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser.

The inauguration also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies to collaborate on a US$6 billion Steam Cracker & Olefin Downstream Project which is expected to be completed by 2024. The new world class steam cracker will produce ethylene and other basic chemicals out of naphtha and refinery off-gas.

This new agreement supports Saudi Aramco's plan to increase its global petrochemicals footprint over the next decade. It will further include the deployment of Saudi Aramco's Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals Technology, shifting S-OIL's focus from "oil to chemicals" to better position the company in the future energy market.

Aramco Overseas Company is a major shareholder in S-Oil which is South Korea's third-largest refiner.

Saudi Aramco initially invested in S-Oil in 1991, and their relationship continues to grow stronger, with the refining capacity increasing from 90 thousand bpd in 1990 to roughly 700 thousand bpd in 2018.

About Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do.  We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.saudiaramco.com 

@Saudi_Aramco

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929288/Aramco_and_S_Oil.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929289/S_Oil_Ulsan_Refinery.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929290/S_Oil_Ulsan_Refinery_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810984/Saudi_Aramco_Logo.jpg

 

 

 


in evidenza
De Lellis-Iannone, che passione Il pilota le bacia i piedi. Lei.. Video

La coppia dell'estate. I gossip

De Lellis-Iannone, che passione
Il pilota le bacia i piedi. Lei.. Video

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.