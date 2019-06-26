Saudi Aramco Signs 12 Agreements With South Korean Partners Worth Billions of Dollars

Vitali (Samsung): "Monitor 2019: minor consumo e spreco di spazio"
Scienza e tecnologia

Vitali (Samsung): "Monitor 2019: minor consumo e spreco di spazio"

Alberto Garutti: l'artista deve scendere dal piedistallo
Culture

Alberto Garutti: l'artista deve scendere dal piedistallo

Arte e agricoltura: tre opere di Alberto Garutti per Ca' Corniani
Culture

Arte e agricoltura: tre opere di Alberto Garutti per Ca' Corniani

Piroette e moonwalk, i fan ballano Michael Jackson per ricordarlo
Politica

Piroette e moonwalk, i fan ballano Michael Jackson per ricordarlo

Il francese "Mirazur" Ã¨ il miglior ristorante al mondo
Politica

Il francese "Mirazur" Ã¨ il miglior ristorante al mondo

A Roma riapre finalmente Repubblica, sempre chiusa Barberini
Cronache

A Roma riapre finalmente Repubblica, sempre chiusa Barberini

Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"
Politica

Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"

Dal Lago (CEO OS): "Con i capitali raccolti daremo vita a una space factory"
Economia

Dal Lago (CEO OS): "Con i capitali raccolti daremo vita a una space factory"

Tavano (Borsa): "Momento estivo Ã¨ caldo anche per le molte acquisizioni"
Economia

Tavano (Borsa): "Momento estivo Ã¨ caldo anche per le molte acquisizioni"

Un avvoltoio gipeto italiano ripopolerÃ  i cieli dell'Andalusia
Cronache

Un avvoltoio gipeto italiano ripopolerÃ  i cieli dell'Andalusia

Mondiali di calcio femminili, Boldrini scatenata, l'esultanza per la vittoria delle azzurre
Politica

Mondiali di calcio femminili, Boldrini scatenata, l'esultanza per la vittoria delle...

Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca
Politica

Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca

Con Campus Peroni la raccolta dell'orzo Ã¨ una "lezione sul campo"
Economia

Con Campus Peroni la raccolta dell'orzo Ã¨ una "lezione sul campo"

Lavoro, Inail: "Nel 2018 controllate 15.828 aziende, l'89 percento risultate irregolari"
Politica

Lavoro, Inail: "Nel 2018 controllate 15.828 aziende, l'89 percento risultate irregolari"

Anziano torturato a Manduria, arrestate 9 persone di cui 8 minorenni
Politica

Anziano torturato a Manduria, arrestate 9 persone di cui 8 minorenni

Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti cosÃ¬
Sport

Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti cosÃ¬

Atlantia, Toninelli: "Non facciamo baratti tra concessioni autostradali e Alitalia"
Politica

Atlantia, Toninelli: "Non facciamo baratti tra concessioni autostradali e Alitalia"

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni
Cronache

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

Pittore ucciso a Roma perchÃ© protestava contro chi sporca: fermato tunisino
Roma

Pittore ucciso a Roma perchÃ© protestava contro chi sporca: fermato tunisino

Autostrade, Toninelli: "Nei prossimi giorni ci saranno importanti novitÃ "
Politica

Autostrade, Toninelli: "Nei prossimi giorni ci saranno importanti novitÃ "


Saudi Aramco Signs 12 Agreements With South Korean Partners Worth Billions of Dollars

- - The agreements cover ship building, engine manufacturing, refining, petrochemicals, as well as crude supply, sales, and storage 

SEOUL, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Aramco and its affiliates signed 12 agreements with major South Korean companies to reinforce relationships with South Korea, expand international operations, and support the region's energy security with the expansion of Arabian crude oil supply to Asian markets.

Commenting on the agreements, Saudi Aramco President and CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said: "Only a few decades ago, Korean companies played a vital role in Saudi Aramco's upstream offshore growth development. Since then, they have moved into other sectors matching Saudi Aramco's diversification strategy. Today's agreements mark a new era of cooperation with our Korean partners who will play an increasingly important role in our strategy to capitalize on new initiatives that include long-term energy supply, maritime and infrastructure development, and breakthrough research and development in the automotive, crude to chemicals, and non-metallic sectors."

The agreements are part of Saudi Aramco's long-term downstream growth and diversification strategy, which were signed with the following South Korean companies:

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Hyundai Oilbank

The Hyundai Motor Group

Korea National Oil Corporation

Hyosung

GS Holdings

Daelim Industrial

About Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do.  We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.saudiaramco.com 

@Saudi_Aramco

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929275/Saudi_Aramco_and_HHIH.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810984/Saudi_Aramco_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
De Lellis-Iannone, che passione Il pilota le bacia i piedi. Lei.. Video

La coppia dell'estate. I gossip

De Lellis-Iannone, che passione
Il pilota le bacia i piedi. Lei.. Video

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.