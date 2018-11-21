Manovra, Lorenzin: Ã¨ un momento drammatico, serve meno demagogia
Politica

Dall'IIT di Genova una nuova generazione di metodi di learning
Scienza e tecnologia

Bonisoli dalla Russia: cultura modo di comunicare per la politica
Culture

Servillo da San Pietroburgo: cultura ha sempre avvicinato popoli
Culture

Pichler (Cgie): in futuro sarÃ  mobilitÃ  femminile, non migrazione
Politica

Mangione (Cgie): nel 2020 Prima Conferenza Italiane nel mondo
Politica

Problemi per Salvini con caricabatterie, sparisce sotto il banco di Montecitorio per cercare presa
Politica

Dl Anticorruzione, Salvini inizia con un caffÃ¨ la seduta a Montecitorio
Politica

Millie Bobby Brown diventa la piÃ¹ giovane ambasciatrice Unicef
Politica

Pompei torna a sorprendere: l'affresco di Leda e il cigno
Cronache

Terrorismo, arrestato a Milano egiziano ritenuto membro dell'Isis
Cronache

Abbattute le ville dei Casamonica, Raggi con le ruspe al Quadraro
Cronache

A Napoli Ilaria Cucchi inaugura il murales a lei dedicato
Cronache

Foja, da Napoli a Barcellona, Parigi, Londra tra musica e cinema
Spettacoli

Dl Anticorruzione, Fico contestato dalle opposizioni in Aula, gridano "Vergogna"
Politica

Sgombero campo rom Gallarate, la rabbia dei sinti: "Non siamo i Casamonica, ci sono bambini tra noi"
Politica

Radiomica e intelligenza artificiale per predire le malattie
Cronache

+++Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Confermiamo inadempienza, sÃ¬ a procedura deficit eccessivoâ€+++
Politica

Brexit, May da Juncker fra minaccia sfiducia e richieste di voto
Politica

Droga e tratta di esseri umani, colpo alla mafia nigeriana
Cronache

Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen Opens Renovated & Newly Outfitted Hospital in Partially Houthi-Controlled Al-Jawf

- Because parts of Al-Jawf Governorate are under the control of Iran-backed Houthi militias, much of the developmental aid in the sector has focused on security issues, with other sectors relatively underserved. For instance, there are eight NGOs/UN agencies engaged in security in the governorate and only three in the health sector.

"We thank the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous support to Al-Jawf General Hospital," said Ameen bin Ali Al-A'kimi, Governor of Al-Jawf. "These contributions are bringing about a qualitative shift in healthcare services throughout the Governorate and the region."

"We are bridging the gap in the standard of living, and in this case healthcare, between the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] and our brothers in Yemen. This hospital has been updated and renovated to Saudi standards, but just so happens to fall south of the border," said Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen and Supervisor of SDRPY. "And this is nothing new," he continued, "Indeed, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has contributed nearly USD 11 billion to our brothers and sisters in Yemen over the years."

The Kingdom has long since supported health initiatives in Yemen, including:

The reopening of Al-Jawf General Hospital follows on the heels of several other SDRPY health sector projects. Within the past two months, SDRPY has either completed or announced the:

Twitter: @SaudiDRPYFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYEN YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4Q LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788049/SDRPY_Image_Yemen_Al_Jawf_General_Hospital.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788050/SDRPY_Image_2_Yemen_Al_Jawf_General_Hospital.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788051/SDRPY_Image_3_Yemen_Al_Jawf_General_Hospital.jpg

 


in evidenza
Trapianti, si riapre il dibattito Ecco "La rampicante" di Grittani

Novità editoriali

Trapianti, si riapre il dibattito
Ecco "La rampicante" di Grittani

