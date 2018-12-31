Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 gennaio
Cronache

Un anno di bagarre, ecco gli scontri del 2018 in Parlamento
Politica

I parlamentari vanno in vacanza, il via/vai dei trolley fuori da Montecitorio
Politica

La Camera approva la Manovra. Sorrisi e strette di mano tra i banchi del Governo
Politica

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia contro i botti di Lillo e Greg
Politica

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia con Boldi-De Sica contro i botti
Politica

Manovra, ok definitivo della Camera con 313 sÃ¬, Ã¨ legge
Politica

Carfagna (Fi): "Basta stalking, Salvini e Di Maio non occupino l'etere il 31 Dicembre"
Politica

Martina: "Governo allo sbando, piu' tasse, taglio pensioni e ci dicono che siamo terroristi"
Politica

Manovra Carfagna (Fi): "Piu' tasse e meno pensioni incredibile Salvini si sia prestato"
Politica

Post M5s, Fassino: "Terrorismo mediatico? Da Blog campagna denigratoria quotidiana"
Politica

Meloni: "Assurdo, Governo chiude i porti ma spende soldi per finanziare Global Compact"
Politica

Fico su post M5s: "Democrazia non Ã¨ sotto attacco" Applausi anche dall'opposizione
Politica

Carelli spiega Post M5s: "Parla di terrorismo mediatico e psicologico inquina dibattito democratico"
Politica

Post M5s, Carfagna: " Ritengo improprio paragonare lavoro delle opposizioni a terrorismo"
Politica

Carfagna a deputati in Aula che interrompono Lollobrigida: "Se volete chiacchierare c'Ã¨ la bouvette"
Politica

Manovra, Boldrini e il gioco dei cartelli: "Fatto, ecco in cosa consiste"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 31 dicembre
Cronache

Milan, Bakayoko: â€œRestare? Vedremo a fine stagioneâ€
Politica

Milan, Donnarumma: "Ora sono piÃ¹ sereno, Gattuso? Siamo tutti con lui"
Politica

Saudi has Delivered USD 180 Million in Oil Derivatives to Yemen since October

- "Delivery and distribution of this fuel shows how the Kingdom is keen to keep lights on and generators working 24/7 across Yemen; stable electricity allows schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure facilities to operate and meet the needs of the Yemeni people," said Mohammed Al Jaber, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor of SDRPY. "We will always support our brothers and sisters in Yemen, and will keep doing so until all Yemenis struggling under the appalling conditions created by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency have dignified living standards. With renewed hope, I look forward to the end of conflict and a growing peace."

The Aden Refinery Company will distribute today's shipment of 93,000 tons of fuel (64,000 in diesel and 29,000 in mazut) to 64 electricity-generating plants in 10 governorates in southern, central, north-central and eastern Yemen (Taiz, Lahij, Aden, Abyan, Shabwah, Marib, Al-Jawf, Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra and Socotra). The deliveries are being made in accordance with a Saudi royal decree issued in August 2018 for the provision of USD 60 million per month in oil derivatives to support the Yemeni economy, raise living standards and alleviate suffering caused by the Iran-backed Houthi militias. The grant is estimated to benefit up to 8.5 million people in Yemen.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPYFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYENYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4QLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803102/Oil_Deriv.jpg


