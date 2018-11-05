5 novembre 2018- 16:23 Saudi Oil Derivatives Delivered to Power Plants in Yemen

- The Aden Refinery Company has started distributing 62,000 tons of diesel and 25,000 tons of mazut to directorates, under the supervision of the legitimate Yemeni government, in order to power electricity- generating plants 24 hours per day and benefit some 8.5 million Yemenis.

"Today we celebrate the arrival of the first installment of oil derivatives, in accordance with the royal decree from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, as a continuation of the ongoing generosity of King Salman and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince toward our brothers in Yemen," said H. E. Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen and Supervisor of SDRPY. "This is being done because development in Yemen can't wait for the Iran-backed Houthi militias to accept political solutions – they are stealing from the Yemeni Central Bank and imposing famine on the Yemeni people, but we have begun development, because we are doing what is a priority for the support of all Yemenis."

"The Saudi program," he added, "is a real example of the seriousness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting development and a better future for brotherly Yemen."

"You all see the destruction caused by Iranian-backed Houthi militias, and you also see the reality of the development and construction carried out by the Kingdom," noted Al Jaber. "The difference between the two visions is clear: Iran is expending time and resources smuggling missiles and soldiers while the Kingdom works on rebuilding within the framework of integrated development supporting all of Yemen needs."

The legitimate government of Yemen has agreed with SDRPY that distribution should begin in coordination with a local committee that includes a representative from: the oil company, SDRPY, the national electricity company, the central system of auditing and accountability, the chamber of commerce, and civic organizations. This committee's work will involve visiting the electrical power stations designated to receive the oil derivatives, checking the equipment, and monitoring the amount of oil derivatives supplied by SDRPY.

The grant is intended to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, which is caused by the Iran-backed Houthi militias, and to support the economic situation and living standards.

The first batch of oil derivatives was received by Ambassador Mohammed Al Jaber, SDRPY Supervisor; H. E. Aws Abdullah Ahmed Al Oud, Minister of Oil and Minerals; Vice Minister of Oil and Minerals Dr. Saeed Suleiman Al-Shamas; Vice Minister of Finance Mansour Al-Batani; Vice Minister of Electricity Mubarak Al- Tamimi; Acting General Manager of Aden Refinery Company Saeed Mohammad; Deputy General Manager of the Yemeni Oil Company Ghaleb Bin Maili; and President of the Syndicate at Aden Refinery Company Mohammed Al-Musibli.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778030/Saudi_Development_Aden_20Ships.jpg