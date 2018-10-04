SBID and BE OPEN Provide a Link Between Creative Education and Business

Conte: "Risarcire truffati banche Ã¨ obbligo morale"
Politica

Conte: "Risarcire truffati banche Ã¨ obbligo morale"

Crollo ponte, Conte: "Bucci commissario per Genova"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Conte: "Bucci commissario per Genova"

Conte: "Reddito cittadinanza aiuterÃ  5 milioni di persone"
Politica

Conte: "Reddito cittadinanza aiuterÃ  5 milioni di persone"

Salone CSR, Stefanini, Unipol, Banco Alimentare risponde ad un bisogno sociale
Economia

Salone CSR, Stefanini, Unipol, Banco Alimentare risponde ad un bisogno sociale

Salone CSR, Zenit SGR con Casa OZ per sostenere i bambini ammalati
Economia

Salone CSR, Zenit SGR con Casa OZ per sostenere i bambini ammalati

Conte ad Assisi ricorda crollo ponte Morandi, folla applaude
Politica

Conte ad Assisi ricorda crollo ponte Morandi, folla applaude

Salone CSR, Onesti di Trenitalia, 5 milioni di pasti con Banco Alimentare
Economia

Salone CSR, Onesti di Trenitalia, 5 milioni di pasti con Banco Alimentare

Salone CSR, i progetti di Sorgenia per la Diversity e Inclusion
Economia

Salone CSR, i progetti di Sorgenia per la Diversity e Inclusion

Ostia, in campo un esercito contro il clan Spada. Lâ€™ira delle donne
Roma

Ostia, in campo un esercito contro il clan Spada. Lâ€™ira delle donne

MAURIZIO ZACCARIA Direttore Smart Italia
Motori

MAURIZIO ZACCARIA Direttore Smart Italia

EUGENIO BLASETTI Responsabile Comunicazione Mercedes-Benz Italia
Motori

EUGENIO BLASETTI Responsabile Comunicazione Mercedes-Benz Italia

LUCIO TROPEA Responsabile Marketing e-Mobility Enel X
Motori

LUCIO TROPEA Responsabile Marketing e-Mobility Enel X

Salone CSR, Green Power: con le green energy l'energia Ã¨ per tutti
Economia

Salone CSR, Green Power: con le green energy l'energia Ã¨ per tutti

Manovra, Meloni: ''Se c'Ã¨ redditto cittadinanza non Ã¨ buona notoizia''
Politica

Manovra, Meloni: ''Se c'Ã¨ redditto cittadinanza non Ã¨ buona notoizia''

Antitrust, Fico: ''Scelta Presidente trasparente per rinnovo istituzioni''
Politica

Antitrust, Fico: ''Scelta Presidente trasparente per rinnovo istituzioni''

Antitrust, Casellati: ''Scelta presidente all'insegna della trasparenza''
Politica

Antitrust, Casellati: ''Scelta presidente all'insegna della trasparenza''

Manovra, Conte: "Orgoglioso del reddito di cittadinanza"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Orgoglioso del reddito di cittadinanza"

Conte: "Non bisogna aver paura del cambiamento"
Politica

Conte: "Non bisogna aver paura del cambiamento"

Fondi Ue, Lezzi: ''Partita cabina di regia con Comuni e Regioni''
Politica

Fondi Ue, Lezzi: ''Partita cabina di regia con Comuni e Regioni''

Periferie, Decaro (Anci): ''Confermiamo nostra assenza a incontri istituzionali, faremo ricorso''
Politica

Periferie, Decaro (Anci): ''Confermiamo nostra assenza a incontri istituzionali,...


SBID and BE OPEN Provide a Link Between Creative Education and Business

- BE OPEN, the humanitarian think tank founded by international philanthropist and entrepreneur Elena Baturina, and the Society for British & International Design (SBID) are facilitating an important link between creative education and business through their new 'Designed for Business' competition. In a bid to showcase emerging talent across five creative sectors - Art, Fashion, Interior Design, Product Design and Interior Decoration - the competition connects students with 16 prestigious industry experts, providing inspiration through their differing routes to business.

The competition's panel of judges came together on 18 September to asses and nominate entries, with the category winners being announced on 29 October. The five category winners will be given £1,000 each at the awards ceremony that will be held at the House of Commons on 29 November, when the overall winner will be announced and presented with a prize of £30,000.

The prestigious panel of judges comprises figures from companies including Sebastian Conran Associates, Amazon UK, Christie's Education, John Lewis, Amara, HG Designworks, X+Q Art and VitrA.

A selection of the judges have provided insight into their own personal route to business and offered advice for young creatives starting out on their path today.

Sam Hood, Founder & Creative Director of Amara: "I discovered my passion for interiors later on in my career. That led me to re-design my own home which turned into a business which was initially run from my kitchen table, then onto a retail space. We soon saw the possibility as an online only retailer and that's when Amara.com was officially launched."

Diana Celella, Founding Director of The Drawing Room & President of SBID: "My advice to a young graduate would be to listen and learn from experienced designers. To be successful in the creative industries you have to be passionate about design, it is more than a job, it is all encompassing. You need to live, love and breath design."

Jane Hay, International Managing Director of Christie's Education: "Immerse yourself in the creative hub in your city, live where the creative people live and work, and insert yourself into their world. Spend six months listening to the conversation before you start selling yourself - you will learn a lot. Any job is better than no job - it's about being there and gaining visibility."


in evidenza
D'Urso, che frecciata al Gf Vip "Fossi stata io la conduttrice..."

Grande Fratello Vip News

D'Urso, che frecciata al Gf Vip
"Fossi stata io la conduttrice..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.