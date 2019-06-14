Nba, Toronto campione. Il primo titolo vinto fuori dagli Usa
Sport

Vasco infiamma San Siro: 6 date sold out, oltre 350mila persone
Spettacoli

Russia, in mostra ViaggiArte: la creativitÃ  dei giovani italiani
Culture

Vela da pazzi, il Porto Turistico di Roma fa festa con la super regata
Roma

Golfo, petroliere attaccate: Usa mostrano video che accusa Iran
Politica

Metodi molteplici per amplificare arte: il progetto di Mark Fell
Culture

Il nuovo singolo degli Statale 66: ballad dai toni beatlesiani
Spettacoli

Marijuana di lusso, la droga trasportata nell'auto cabrio: arrestato corriere
Roma

Csm, quando Cossiga dava a Palamara del "tonno" in diretta tv
Cronache

Sea Watch verso Lampedusa, Salvini: â€œMi domando perchÃ© in Procura non abbiano confermato sequestroâ€
Politica

De Angelis, Banco BPM:"Nuove tecnologie e retail: il giusto compromesso"
Economia

Meloni a Sassari: "Serve amministrazione capace di una visione, non solo gestione del quotidiano"
Politica

Procedura UE, Di Maio: "Saremo responsabili, non fessi"
Politica

Fiera di Roma punta all'Africa e allo Spazio
Economia

Passaggi Festival, Belfiori (direttore): "Per la prima volta aprimao alla narrativa"
Politica

Lettera UE, Conte scherza con i giornalisti: "Se mi bloccate questa lettera non parte mai"
Politica

Presentata la mostra URP 'Animali, conoscerli meglio' della Regione Piemonte
Politica

La tartaruga Caretta caretta Eleonora rilasciata al largo delle secche della Meloria
Politica

Codice Civile, Conte: "Offrire ad investitori una disciplina uniforme"
Politica

Conti pubblici, Tria: "Mostreremo come deficit calerÃ  dello 0,2%"
Politica

Scaled Agile Selects CGI as Global Transformation Partner

- BOULDER, Colorado, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, today welcomed CGI as a Global Transformation Partner.

As more companies turn to SAFe to achieve digital maturity and gain a competitive advantage, multinational organizations face unique transformation challenges that require globally integrated support, training, and end-to-end services. Scaled Agile's Partner Program has expanded to meet those challenges with a new Partner type—Global Transformation Partner—that represents organizations proven to be capable of guiding the most complex, diverse, and multi-faceted transformations on a global scale.

"As the adoption of SAFe continues to accelerate, we're seeing a surge in demand for integrated support among our largest customers in the Global 500," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder, Scaled Agile, Inc. "We're meeting that demand by working with companies like CGI that have the knowledge, experience, and global reach to successfully support large enterprises and government agencies through every phase of a Lean-Agile transformation."

"CGI's clients are delivering global solutions that span geographies, brands, and product lines. The fast, effective, and consistent implementation of agile approaches, such as SAFe, are becoming a necessity for organizations in order for them to provide the best services to their customers. These agile approaches further enable end-to-end consulting, and align our clients' business and technology leaders for more powerful outcomes. We believe these approaches are a key way for our clients to manage the cultural change that accompanies a digital transformation," said Dave Henderson, President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations at CGI.

The Scaled Agile Global Partner Network includes 250 partners providing SAFe transformation, platform, service, and tooling support for businesses and governments worldwide.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. Learn about Scaled Agile and SAFe at scaledagile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902675/Scaled_Agile_Inc_with_CGI.jpg


in evidenza
Scorsese celebra Bob Dylan Su Netflix Rolling Thunder Revue

Culture

Scorsese celebra Bob Dylan
Su Netflix Rolling Thunder Revue

