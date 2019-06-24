SDRPY Opens Office in Al-Jawf Province of Yemen

Silvestri, 24Ore System: "Offerta commerciale per il lancio della piattaforma"
Silvestri, 24Ore System: "Offerta commerciale per il lancio della piattaforma"

Tamburini, Sole 24 Ore: "Contenuti digitali originali, minuto per minuto"
Tamburini, Sole 24 Ore: "Contenuti digitali originali, minuto per minuto"

BernabÃ², Sole 24 Ore: "Attrarre nuovi utenti con linguaggi digitali"
BernabÃ², Sole 24 Ore: "Attrarre nuovi utenti con linguaggi digitali"

Cerbone, Sole 24 Ore: "Evoluzione digitale del Gruppo, al centro le community"
Cerbone, Sole 24 Ore: "Evoluzione digitale del Gruppo, al centro le community"

Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, Conte: "Non Ã¨ sogno solo di 2 cittÃ  ma di intero Paese" SOTTOTITOLI
Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, Conte: "Non Ã¨ sogno solo di 2 cittÃ  ma di intero Paese"...

Giuseppina Torre, ecco Life Book. "Sogno una colonna sonora per Ozpetek". L'intervista
Giuseppina Torre, ecco Life Book. "Sogno una colonna sonora per Ozpetek". L'intervista

Sea Watch3, l'appello della Commissione Ue: "Trovare soluzione per chi Ã¨ ancora a bordo" SOTTOTITOLI
Sea Watch3, l'appello della Commissione Ue: "Trovare soluzione per chi Ã¨ ancora a...

Fisco: affidare alla Corte dei Conti le Commissioni tributarie
Fisco: affidare alla Corte dei Conti le Commissioni tributarie

Terremoto ai Castelli romani, la scossa fa oscillare un lampadario a Roma
Terremoto ai Castelli romani, la scossa fa oscillare un lampadario a Roma

Juncker riceve Prodi e altri ex presidenti della Commissione Ue per un pranzo informale
Juncker riceve Prodi e altri ex presidenti della Commissione Ue per un pranzo informale

Olimpiadi, l'arrivo di Malago, Montezemolo e Fontana
Olimpiadi, l'arrivo di Malago, Montezemolo e Fontana

Olimpiadi, MalagÃ²: fattore Victoria? Con noi valori tricolore
Olimpiadi, MalagÃ²: fattore Victoria? Con noi valori tricolore

Olimpiadi, Sala: nostra proposta buona, Svezia puÃ² attendere
Olimpiadi, Sala: nostra proposta buona, Svezia puÃ² attendere

Nasce Popmove, cerchi e offri auto 'on demand'
Nasce Popmove, cerchi e offri auto 'on demand'

Terremoto Roma il video choc dell'autostrada A24 che oscilla per la scossa
Terremoto Roma il video choc dell'autostrada A24 che oscilla per la scossa

Mafia, colpito un gruppo emergente a Lecce. Indagato un sindaco
Mafia, colpito un gruppo emergente a Lecce. Indagato un sindaco

Premio Bracco a Andrea Carpenzano: un'emozione, mi sento in colpa
Premio Bracco a Andrea Carpenzano: un'emozione, mi sento in colpa

Folta, lunghissima, curata. Sfida a Parigi al campionato di barba
Folta, lunghissima, curata. Sfida a Parigi al campionato di barba

Losanna, principessa Victoria guida la delegazione di Stoccolma
Losanna, principessa Victoria guida la delegazione di Stoccolma

Medio Oriente, Abbas boccia piano Usa: serve soluzione politica
Medio Oriente, Abbas boccia piano Usa: serve soluzione politica


SDRPY Opens Office in Al-Jawf Province of Yemen

- "The program is keen to implement sustainable development projects," said Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and SDRPY Supervisor Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber. "These projects heighten the impact of our positive contributions to Yemeni society."

Al Jaber added that the projects and initiatives the program is carrying out in Yemen's various governorates have taken into account the best practices applied to such work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. SDRPY is contracting with consulting companies specialized in the fields of construction and supply of machinery and equipment, which the program is providing in support of Saudi Arabia's brothers and sisters in Yemen.

For his part, SDRPY Al-Jawf Office Director Ali Aldosari said that field research carried out by the program's personnel in the governorate included visits to the directorates of Al Hazm and Khabb wa ash Sha'af, and specifically the villages of Alyetmah, Alashah and Almarazeeq. Appropriate studies and needs assessments have been conducted in preparation for implementation of projects in the region.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPYFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4QLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemenInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927514/Al_Jawf_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927515/Al_Jawf_2.jpg 


