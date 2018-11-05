5 novembre 2018- 16:26 SDS Software Daten Service Strengthens Management Team With Erste Bank Top-manager

- As the market leader for solutions for financial market operations in the DACH region, the Austrian subsidiary of T-Systems International is strengthening its position with a top-class appointment.

SDS (Software Data Service) is one of Europe's leading providers of digital solutions in the area of financial market operations, regulatory reporting and compliance for the international financial services industry. In order to further expand the company's continuous growth based on the corporate credo "Setting Digital Standards", SDS will strengthen its position with Niv Graf as Head of Service Delivery Management International as of November 2018. Niv Graf has more than 15 years of project management experience within and outside the banking and IT environment. Most recently, he held various management positions as head of department in the Erste Group. In his new role, he will be responsible for product management as well as release and project management. "We are very pleased to have Niv Graf joining SDS. His focus will be on strengthening the innovation power, adaptation and expansion of the SDS portfolio as well as on the continuous expansion of our renowned high service quality," adds Ernst Kendlbacher, SDS Managing Director. http://www.sds.at

