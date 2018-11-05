Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Politica

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Politica

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Economia

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Politica

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Scienza e tecnologia

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
Politica

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Sport

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Economia

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Motori

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Sport

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Politica

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Economia

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Politica

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Politica

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Cronache

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Politica

SDS Software Daten Service Strengthens Management Team With Erste Bank Top-manager

- As the market leader for solutions for financial market operations in the DACH region, the Austrian subsidiary of T-Systems International is strengthening its position with a top-class appointment.

SDS (Software Data Service) is one of Europe's leading providers of digital solutions in the area of financial market operations, regulatory reporting and compliance for the international financial services industry. In order to further expand the company's continuous growth based on the corporate credo "Setting Digital Standards", SDS will strengthen its position with Niv Graf as Head of Service Delivery Management International as of November 2018. Niv Graf has more than 15 years of project management experience within and outside the banking and IT environment. Most recently, he held various management positions as head of department in the Erste Group. In his new role, he will be responsible for product management as well as release and project management. "We are very pleased to have Niv Graf joining SDS. His focus will be on strengthening the innovation power, adaptation and expansion of the SDS portfolio as well as on the continuous expansion of our renowned high service quality," adds Ernst Kendlbacher, SDS Managing Director. http://www.sds.at

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact: Software Daten Service GmbHHerbert Reinischherbert.reinisch@sds.atTel.: +43-676-882415188 Rennweg 97-99, A-1030 Vienna / Austria


Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Culture

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

