Seamless Air Alliance showcases technologies enabling the future of inflight connectivity at Paris Air Show 2019

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 giugno

Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"
Politica

Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"

Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"
Politica

Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"

Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"
Politica

Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"

Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"
Politica

Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"

Grasso a colleghi Anm: "Vi rispetto piu' di quanto voi rispettate me", e cita Pasolini
Politica

Grasso a colleghi Anm: "Vi rispetto piu' di quanto voi rispettate me", e cita Pasolini

Bufera Procure, Grasso annuncia dimissioni da presidente Anm
Politica

Bufera Procure, Grasso annuncia dimissioni da presidente Anm

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 17 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 17 giugno

Salute, il futuro della Radiomica nel forum di Palermo
Cronache

Salute, il futuro della Radiomica nel forum di Palermo

Reddito di cittadinanza, Meloni: "Di Maio dica quanti condannati lo ricevono invece di nascondersi"
Politica

Reddito di cittadinanza, Meloni: "Di Maio dica quanti condannati lo ricevono invece di...

Lacrime e accuse di Amanda Knox: Guede uccise Meredith
Politica

Lacrime e accuse di Amanda Knox: Guede uccise Meredith

Addio al regista Franco Zeffirelli, aveva 96 anni
Culture

Addio al regista Franco Zeffirelli, aveva 96 anni

Sea Watch, Salvini litiga con giornalista: "Lei fa politica? Ai comizi del Pd non rispondo..."
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini litiga con giornalista: "Lei fa politica? Ai comizi del Pd non...

Toti, Salvini: "Il 6 luglio non andrÃ² al Teatro Brancaccio, non vado a iniziative di altri partiti"
Politica

Toti, Salvini: "Il 6 luglio non andrÃ² al Teatro Brancaccio, non vado a iniziative di...

Salvini cerca un posto per fare selfie con la gente e dice: "Meglio sempre a destra"
Politica

Salvini cerca un posto per fare selfie con la gente e dice: "Meglio sempre a destra"

Amanda Knox: dai media trattata da sporca e drogata puttana
Cronache

Amanda Knox: dai media trattata da sporca e drogata puttana

Il 6 Aprile l'applauso dell'aula del Senato per il maestro Franco Zeffirelli
Politica

Il 6 Aprile l'applauso dell'aula del Senato per il maestro Franco Zeffirelli

Vasco: salire sul palco una guerra, sono un timido
Spettacoli

Vasco: salire sul palco una guerra, sono un timido

Amanda Knox: l'inchiesta contaminata, giuria corrotta
Cronache

Amanda Knox: l'inchiesta contaminata, giuria corrotta

La veritÃ  di Amanda Knox: "Rudy Guede il killer di Meredith"
Cronache

La veritÃ  di Amanda Knox: "Rudy Guede il killer di Meredith"


Seamless Air Alliance showcases technologies enabling the future of inflight connectivity at Paris Air Show 2019

- Taking place on the first day of the Paris Air Show 2019 and with the support of its members GlobalReach Technology, Sprint and Boingo, the Seamless Air Alliance will demonstrate secure and seamless connection to high-performance inflight Wi-Fi using Hotspot 2.0 Wi-Fi services and discuss the opportunities that 5G presents to the airline industry.

Hotspot 2.0 is an important tool that has been a part of the Seamless Air Alliance's extensive work across Wi-Fi, cellular and 5G technologies as its membership continues to promote open standards for inflight connectivity equipment.

"This demonstration is a big step for the Alliance in showcasing the progress that we have made in recent months. We want to empower airlines with more control over the connectivity experience delivered to their passengers. Open specifications will drive down the cost and complexity for airlines and result in a better experience for billions of passengers across the globe," said Jack Mandala, CEO of Seamless Air Alliance.

"Seamless Air Alliance will deliver industry advances that makes our customers' lives better.  Seamless connectivity from ground to in-air provides an entirely new level of convenience, productivity and entertainment for travelers," said Doug Smith, Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation, Sprint.

Today, mobile network operators all over the world use Hotspot 2.0 technology to automatically configure consumer devices to connect to select Wi-Fi networks at airports, hotels and other venues using the necessary encryption protocols and without any user interaction. In this same manner, Hotspot 2.0 credentials can be used to extend carrier networks for seamless inflight connectivity to passengers of participating operators.

Mark Carter, Chief Product Officer at GlobalReach Technology said, "Wi-Fi is crucial for today's travellers. Airline passengers want to stay connected in the air for work, entertainment and communications, making high-performance inflight Wi-Fi essential. To differentiate both their ground and inflight experience, improve satisfaction ratings and passenger loyalty, Hotspot 2.0 provides passengers with secure, frictionless connectivity across multiple devices and planes."

"Boingo launched the world's first large-scale commercial Hotspot 2.0, Boingo Passpoint, at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in 2013," said Dr. Derek Peterson, Chief Technology Officer at Boingo. "Now we drive secure, seamless Passpoint traffic from various carriers at airports, arenas and other large venues across the globe. Boingo is a connectivity leader on the ground, so we're looking forward to working with Seamless Air Alliance partners to establish the next generation of connectivity in the air."

To encourage a broad range of airline membership the Seamless Air Alliance has announced a new membership tier designed to enable airlines of all sizes to join and participate. To find out more, or to start the process of becoming a Seamless Air Alliance member, request a membership package by email (membership@seamlessalliance.com) or phone (510-492-4028).

The next Seamless Air Alliance members meeting will take place at the former BBC Headquarters in White City, West London, 10-11 July 2019.

For more information please visit: www.SeamlessAlliance.com.

Attendees of Paris Air Show 2019 can find Seamless Air Alliance at the Exhibition Center, booth B49, Hall 6, 17-20 June.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824074/Seamless_Air_Alliance_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
I giovani hanno paura delle donne La seduzione? Parte dai social

Costume

I giovani hanno paura delle donne
La seduzione? Parte dai social

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.