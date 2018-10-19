19 ottobre 2018- 19:31 Seara 100% Natural stands out at SIAL Innovation Selection Paris 2018 as one of the main global innovations

- SAO PAULO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seara Alimentos, a major Brazilian food company present in more than 150 countries, will participate in SIAL Innovation Selection Paris 2018 with its product line Seara 100% Natural, which was selected by professionals in the food industry, including chefs, journalists, food sector specialists, and professionals from the packaging industry, as one of the most relevant global product innovations. The product line introduces Halal certified poultry parts of chickens raised without antibiotics, international animal welfare certification, and raised in independent farms on a special 100% vegetable-based feed. To achieve its position among 400 most innovative products in the world displayed during Sial 2018, the line Seara 100% Natural was selected among more than 2,300 products, divided into 13 food categories. The 100% Natural will be part of the Sial Innovation display.

"Following the company commitment to Innovation and Quality, Seara's products have international certification, which strengthens our dedication to production processes, and contributes to Brazil recognition for excellence in poultry exports. Our goal is to provide the best service to our customers so that our products reach more consumer homes worldwide," said Joanita Karoleski, President of Seara Alimentos.

The line 100% Natural was developed exclusively for the Middle East, and will start being sold in November in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Seara will be the first Brazilian food company to offer this kind of product, which meets the Halal requirements and Islamic rules. It also ensures the well-being of the animals, and assures that during any stage during the animal's life, the chickens do not receive any type of antibiotic. In Brazil, products of the line Seara 100% Natural line were launched in 2015 under the brand Seara DaGranja.

Guillermo Henderson, Managing Director of Seara in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), explains: "Seara has been growing in the Middle East in recent years through alliances with important partners in multiple distribution channels. The company's goal is to strengthen these relationships through products and innovations that meet local needs and preferences, aligned with global trends. Therefore, Seara's launchings for SIAL 2018 were developed exclusively for the Middle East with products that attest the Company's commitment to the Q of Quality, from the farm to the table of consumers."

"This will be the first market outside of Brazil to receive this innovation. Before starting to export to the Middle East, Seara tested products and concepts with local consumers, and the results were very promising" said Marcos Delorenzo, Director of Marketing & New Business Development at Seara MENA (Middle East and North Africa). In addition to the 100% Natural, Seara is presenting other product launches at Sial 2018 as the new line Seara Perfect Cuts, which offers finest hand-cut chicken parts that are ideal for preparing traditional Middle Eastern recipes such as Shish Tawook. "Our objective is to bring constantly more innovation and variety to our portfolio in the MENA region," Delorenzo added.

The Sial Paris 2018 is one of the most important events of the food industry and it is a source of trends to the industry. It takes place in Paris during 21st to 25th of October. Seara presents its range of international innovations in its stand 6L 102.

About Seara

With more than 60 years of expertise, Seara is a Brazilian food brand that is completely committed to high quality products, offering a large portfolio in the In-Natura meats and Poultry segments (frozen and fresh), as well as prepared and industrialized food solutions. Seara Alimentos, is part of JBS company the largest chicken and beef producer in the world. Seara is present in more than 150 countries (such as China, England, Kuwait, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United States and United Arab Emirates), and it has international certifications for excellence in production, such as BRC (British Retail Consortium), SWA (Supplier Workplace Accountability), Global GAP (Global Certificate for the Agricultural Chain), Swiss Law, ISSO 14001, Halal Certifications, Certificate of Conformity (ESMA Halal National Mark), among others.

