Seed-X and TomaTech Use AI to Speed Up Breeding of Superior Quality Hybrid Tomatoes

Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa
Sport

Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2
Spettacoli

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure
Cronache

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione
Culture

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato
Cronache

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene
Cronache

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch
Cronache

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi
Politica

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars
Cronache

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito
Economia

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente
Cronache

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi
Politica

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille
Culture

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11
Cronache

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa
Economia

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale
Cronache

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti
Politica

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti


Seed-X and TomaTech Use AI to Speed Up Breeding of Superior Quality Hybrid Tomatoes

-

"By combining Seed-X advanced computer vision and AI technology with TomaTech's innovative and superior quality hybrid tomato breeding program, we aim to accelerate time to market by significantly increasing the probability of desired traits when segregating population and improving prediction capability in the breeding process," says Dr Favi Vidavski, General Manager of TomaTech.

In order to achieve quality traits in vegetables today, many breeders rely mainly on their proprietary breeding expertise and work processes. Seed-X's GeNee Breeder™ is a breakthrough that offers breeders an alternative seed qualification system that analyzes seed images. GeNee Breeder™ provides breeders with a fast, professional and affordable way to capitalize on genetic models that until now have been off-limits to all but the seed industry's biggest players due to lack of relevant genomic information.

"We are excited to offer TomaTech a new way to achieve its breeding targets faster and more cost effectively by significantly shortening their breeding cycle time. This is a key advantage of the GeNee Breeder™ system," said Seed-X CEO, Sarel Ashkenazy.

The pilot program, which will take place in TomaTech's breeding site in Rehovot, in central Israel, will study the variation within each seed population and the prediction accuracy for different types of traits.

About TomaTech

TomaTech is a dynamic and creative tomato seed company, focusing exclusively on the development of innovative, superior quality, hybrid tomatoes. TomaTech uses cutting-edge molecular technology combined with classical breeding techniques to tailor varieties and deliver innovative, productive and flavorful tomatoes that exceed customer expectations. https://www.tomatech.com/

About Seed-X

Seed-X enables sustainable food security at the seed level by revolutionizing quality control at every stage of the seed/grain value chain - using a powerful combination of AI, deep learning, machine vision and innovative phenotype analysis. https://www.seed-x.com/

The Seed-X technology being used by TomaTech will also be on show at the ISF Conference in Nice on June 3-5.

Media Contact:Aynat PelegMarketing Communications ManagerSeed-X aynat@seed-x.com

Ofer Ben ZviVP Marketing, Sales & Business Development TomaTech Ltdofer@tomatech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895345/Seed_X.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895344/TomaTech.jpg


in evidenza
Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Colpo di scena dopo l'invasione in Champions League

Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso
Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.