7 gennaio 2019- 11:13 Seiko Dream Square -- Interactive Hub of Seiko's Watchmaking World -- Opens in Tokyo

A small museum on the first floor is in the image of the symbolic Wako clock tower's interior. The tower is a historic symbol of Seiko and a proud landmark of Ginza in which Seiko founder Kintaro Hattori placed its headquarters. On higher levels, visitors can enjoy a shopping experience in the world of Seiko's leading collections, Prospex, Presage, Lukia, and Astron, with each displayed in a refined setting based on its unique identity.

Ginza is a district of Tokyo known for its high-class and upscale glamor, and has marked itself as a high-end commercial and business center. Seiko Dream Square is located in the center of the district, serving as a crossroad for both national and international visitors.

At an inauguration ceremony on December 19, 2018, Seiko Watch Corporation Chairman and CEO Shinji Hattori commented, "A Seiko watch is not merely an industrial product. It can be a partner to one's life journey and story. It is our dream that Seiko Dream Square be the place where visitors from around the world would want to find this particular partner."

With Seiko Dream Square, there are four Seiko establishments in the Ginza area: Wako and the Seiko Premium Boutique Ginza for high-end luxury watches (on the crossing of the 4th street and 7th street, respectively), and the Seiko Boutique (on the 5th floor of the GINZA SIX complex) for various global collections.

Seiko Dream Square Address: 4-4-10 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061 Opening hours: 10:30-19:00 Monday-Sunday Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Mandarin) Website: https://dreamsquare.seikowatches.com