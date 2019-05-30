30 maggio 2019- 14:34 Senior Wall Street investment banker joins Panaxia Pharmaceutical: Orit Freedman Weissman, former partner at Goldman Sachs New-York, has been appointed Director

- LOD, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries, the largest pharmaceutical cannabis company in Israel, just announced today that Orit Freedman Weissman, a senior Wall Street investment banker, has been appointed Director in Panaxia.

Freedman Weissman is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Investment Banking where she served for 24 years. She specialized in Mergers & Acquisitions, equity and debt financings, and investments in private companies. She founded and headed Goldman Sachs Israel Group, and served on the Global Advisory Board of Goldman Sachs. Orit is a graduate of Tel Aviv University Law School, and earned an MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business.

Orit Freedman Weissman said today: "I see great growth and potential in the global pharmaceutical cannabis sector. I believe in Panaxia's abilities to become a leading company in the global market, based on the company's unique knowhow and experience. The company's management team is impressive, and I am thrilled to join the team and further assist the company in developing and substantiating its position in the global market."

Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia CEO and Founder, added that "The fact that Orit joined our Directorate is a vote of confidence in Panaxia's abilities and business potential. Orit has over 25 years of experience as a Senior Consultant to CEOs, Directorates and investors, in cross-industry global enterprises. Her extensive knowledge of markets world-wide will further assist Panaxia, which stands on the verge of becoming a global company."

About Panaxia Israel

Panaxia Israel (www.panaxia.co.il) is part of the pharmaceutical group of the Segal family, operating for over four decades, and manufacturing over 600 different pharmaceutical products, which it distributes in over 30 countries. Panaxia was founded by Dr. Dadi Segal, Dr. Eran Goldberg and Assi Rotbart, LL.b, and constitutes the Group's cannabis division. In addition, the sister-division of North America manufactures over 60 pharmaceutical products based on medical cannabis, including sublingual tablets, oral tablets, oils, inhalers, and more, intended to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress, cancer, chronic pains, epilepsy, anorexia, burns, and many other medical conditions. Panaxia employs around 90 employees and all clinical experiments are conducted by the company.

