Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma Libertà di stampa non sarà mai messa in discussione"

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Libia, Tajani: "Europei parlino con una voce sola"
Striscioni offensivi, Preziosi: "Inammissibile, questo fenomeno deve finire"
TAV, Chiamparino: "Pretendo che il Governo mi ascolti"
Michelle Obama: non capirÃ² mai perchÃ© abbiamo eletto un misogino
Michelle Obama: non capirò mai perché abbiamo eletto un misogino


Seraphim Solar Secures 80 MW Supply Agreement in Vietnam

- The first project, 30MW BMT Solar Farm Project will be constructed at the Ea Phe and Krong Puk Commune, Krong Pac District, Dak Lak Province; and the second one, 50MW KH Solar Farm Project, will be constructed at Cam An Nam Commune, Cam Lam District, Khanh Hoa Province. Both projects will be constructed by ERS Energy Sdn Bhd, which is one of the leading regional EPC contractors in South East Asia headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"We are honored to be the sole module supplier for these flagship projects", said Polaris Li, General Manager of Seraphim, "This is Seraphim's first project in Vietnam -- more are forthcoming. Vietnam is currently the largest PV market in Southeast Asia, and Seraphim's performance here will be the benchmark by which future projects measure their success."

"We are delighted to work with Seraphim," said Jonathan Kan, Managing Director of ERS Energy Sdn Bhd. "We were impressed by their professionalism and willingness to communicate critical milestones in advance. Seraphim has over six gigawatts installed around the world -- we believe this cooperation is the formula for success in Vietnam", he continued.

About Seraphim

Founded in 2011, Seraphim has racked up impressive achievements in a short time. Seraphim has earned Tier-1 distinction from BNEF, Top Performer status from DNV GL, and loyalty from demanding customers around the world. With a total capacity of 3GW, Seraphim serves global customers with high-quality products and professional services. So far more than six gigawatts of Seraphim products installed in over thirty countries.

About ERS Energy

ERS Energy is an award-winning solar energy company known primarily for solar photovoltaics (PV) EPCC and system integrations capable from large scale solar deployment to small retail systems with their professional workforce and installed solar capacity experience fast approaching the 300MW mark. Established in 2009, ERS Energy has constructed Malaysia's biggest solar farm; further expanding and contributing to the solar renewable development among the ASEAN countries.

 


