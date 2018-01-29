Seraphim Supplies Eclipse (TM) for China's First 5MW PV Power Plant with Shingled-cell Modules

Developed by Henan Nuanhuang Photovoltaic, Zhaheyuan Project now generates annual electricity exceeding 7 million kWh, using a total of 16,000 Seraphim 300W Poly Eclipse™ modules. After the project is completed, carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by 7781 tons each year.

Zhaiheyuan is a village of relocated residents from River Mouth Reservoir. On the day the project was connected to the grid, the local Secretary of Jiyuan Municipal Party committee, as well as the Minister of Immigration, attended the commissioning ceremony. Leaders from the Municipal Party Committee commented on how closely related environmental reform is to the realization of a more beautiful China. Zhaiheyuan's 5MW solar plant will not only help meet local resident's demand for electricity during peak hours, but it also symbolizes the best in national standards and workmanship.

The Seraphim Eclipse™ high-efficiency module selected for this project is widely recognized in the solar industry for its innovation and value. Eclipse™'s cumulative installed base at home and abroad now surpasses 120MW. After passing rigorous tests in May 2016, the Eclipse™ series has emerged as the world's first TUV SUD certificated high-performance module using shingled-cell technology. Compared to standard modules, its power output is at least 15% higher. Currently, Mono Eclipse™ achieves 325W output power and 19.1% solar energy conversion efficiency, while Poly Eclipse™ achieves 305W and 17.9%. PV plants using Eclipse™ modules will use 8% less land, and proportionally less labor and BOS costs.

About Seraphim

As a world-leading PV module manufacturer, Seraphim boasts a global production capacity of 3GW. Seraphim is an innovation-driven enterprise focused on development of high-performance modules. With a strong R&D team, Seraphim produces PV module products with both high quality and cost-effectiveness. Currently, there are over 4GW of Seraphim modules installed in over 30 countries. Seraphim's global strategy is to maintain leadership in a challenging market, and to contribute to the green earth and harmonious coexistence of all.

