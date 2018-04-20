Serco & Content Guru Storm to Victory at European Technology Awards

Siria, carri armati in strada contro l'Isis alle porte di Damasco
Politica

Siria, carri armati in strada contro l'Isis alle porte di Damasco

Grande folla per l'apertura della Torre di Fondazione Prada
Culture

Grande folla per l'apertura della Torre di Fondazione Prada

Principe Carlo succederÃ  alla regina alla guida del Commonwealth
Politica

Principe Carlo succederÃ  alla regina alla guida del Commonwealth

Il nuovo singolo dell'Incanto Quartet "The Sound of Silence"
Spettacoli

Il nuovo singolo dell'Incanto Quartet "The Sound of Silence"

Fibra ottica, D'Ascenzo (Sapienza): necessaria in nuova didattica
Economia

Fibra ottica, D'Ascenzo (Sapienza): necessaria in nuova didattica

Gli Akita, cani di razza giapponese, spopolano nel mondo
Politica

Gli Akita, cani di razza giapponese, spopolano nel mondo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 21 aprile
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 21 aprile

A Los Angeles un black carpet per "The Handmaid s Tale 2"
Spettacoli

A Los Angeles un black carpet per "The Handmaid s Tale 2"

Trattativa Stato Mafia, Mancino assolto da tutte le accuse
Politica

Trattativa Stato Mafia, Mancino assolto da tutte le accuse

Governo, Toti: da Berlusconi solo un fallo di reazione su M5s
Politica

Governo, Toti: da Berlusconi solo un fallo di reazione su M5s

Gaza, il volo degli aquiloni molotov oltre la frontiera
Politica

Gaza, il volo degli aquiloni molotov oltre la frontiera

Trattativa Stato Mafia, condannati Mori, Dell'Utri e Ciancimino, la lettura della sentenza
Politica

Trattativa Stato Mafia, condannati Mori, Dell'Utri e Ciancimino, la lettura della sentenza

Spelacchio diventa una casetta in legno per i neonati di Roma
Cronache

Spelacchio diventa una casetta in legno per i neonati di Roma

Il trailer italiano di "The Equalizer 2", con Denzel Washington
Spettacoli

Il trailer italiano di "The Equalizer 2", con Denzel Washington

Salvini al Salone del Mobile: voglio governo con M5S, no al Pd
Politica

Salvini al Salone del Mobile: voglio governo con M5S, no al Pd

Il 54% delle famiglie campane arriva con difficoltÃ  a fine mese
Cronache

Il 54% delle famiglie campane arriva con difficoltÃ  a fine mese

Ex ministro Landolfi tira schiaffo a giornalista di Non Ã¨ l'Arena
Politica

Ex ministro Landolfi tira schiaffo a giornalista di Non Ã¨ l'Arena

Ercoli Finzi: Branchesi premiata da Time, il futuro Ã¨ rosa
Scienza e tecnologia

Ercoli Finzi: Branchesi premiata da Time, il futuro Ã¨ rosa

No a Frida Kahlo "Barbie", gioia dei parenti dell'icona messicana
Politica

No a Frida Kahlo "Barbie", gioia dei parenti dell'icona messicana

Robot City e D-Table: il tavolo multimediale tra marmo e futuro
Culture

Robot City e D-Table: il tavolo multimediale tra marmo e futuro

Serco & Content Guru Storm to Victory at European Technology Awards

- Cloud contact centre technology provider Content Guru has been awarded the 'Vertical Solution of the Year' accolade at the European IT & Software Excellence Awards (IT Europa) in 2018, for the second year running. The Awards, which recognise best practices in customer solutions by Systems Integrators, Solution VARs, MSPs and ISVs across Europe, were hosted by BBC Radio presenter, Garry Richardson, at a lavish ceremony at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518500/Content_Guru_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680034/Mark_Mamone_and_Ed_Winfield.jpg )

This accomplishment recognises the widespread success of the storm® partnership between outsourcing giant Serco and Content Guru, which has transformed the way public sector organisations across the UK and Europe engage with their citizens. The partners' joint proposition, the Citizen Engagement Hub®, runs on Content Guru's omni-channel cloud contact centre platform, storm, and enables citizens to engage with government organisations via the channels they choose, from anywhere, at any time.

The partnership, which commenced in 2017, continues to see further development and expansion with the deployment of storm CKS® (Customer Knowledge System®) dynamic information management at multiple Serco sites throughout 2018.

With this award, Content Guru builds on its strong record of delivering secure, scalable solutions to the public sector, with its NHS 111 London solution having won multiple industry awards over the past few years, including victory in the same IT Europa category in 2017.

John Rees, CCO of Content Guru, comments: "It was fantastic to receive the award again. Throughout Europe the public sector has a growing appetite for cloud customer engagement solutions which deliver enterprise-grade capabilities within demanding budgetary frameworks. Serco is an excellent partner to work with in delivering these transformational cloud communication capabilities for government organisations across Europe."

Mark Mamone, Global Chief Technology Officer at Serco, commented: "We're delighted with this prestigious recognition. Content Guru's culture of continual innovation maps perfectly onto our own ambitions to deliver the best possible quality of service, and our collective ability to rapidly roll out new capabilities such as unified knowledge management has already driven exciting new business opportunities. We look forward to continuing our collaboration long into the future!"

